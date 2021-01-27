Project helps connect rural mothers in Tasman region

Members of the mothers' group at Tapawera and their children. Photo / Supplied

A new project is helping to improve wellbeing outcomes for mothers in the rural settlement of Tapawera in the Tasman region.

The Tapawera Connect Trust has started a mothers' group to strengthen connectedness and build social resilience in the community.

The trust was set up using $20,000 from the Ministry for Primary Industries' (MPI's) Rural Community Hubs programme fund, to investigate initiatives to support the community.

MPI's director of Rural Communities and Farming Support, Nick Story, said the programme aimed to empower isolated communities to tackle challenges they faced.

"It can be difficult for new mothers living in rural communities. Their partners are often on-farm all day, or working long hours as contractors, and this can leave mums feeling isolated.

"It is vital measures exist to support the wellbeing of people in rural areas, or employers will find it difficult to attract and retain staff," he said.

Tapawera Community Trust coordinator Phoebe Quinlivan said the mothers' group had made a real difference for many women.

Prior to the group being established, new mothers in Tapawera had nowhere to meet unless they drove 45 minutes to Nelson.

Phoebe Quinlivan holds Lex Fry, whose mother Laura Eyles is involved in the mothers' group. Photo / Supplied

"None of these women were connected before joining the group. Now, they have an additional safety net of support around them, should they need it, as well as other mums to run things past as they navigate the various ups and downs of motherhood," she said.

"Adult interaction is also really important for the mental wellbeing of mothers with babies and toddlers."

Following the success of the mothers' group, the Tapawera Connect Trust was working hard to identify other needs in the community.

"We sent 600 surveys out to local residents and are keen to engage with them about their ideas, and potential projects and initiatives to build community cohesiveness and social resilience," Quinlivan said.

Several community workshops are being held this month and throughout February to encourage people to come together, be inspired, and brainstorm ideas.

"There has been strong interest in the workshops. We are running a couple of the food and wellbeing workshops twice due to the demand. None of this would have been possible without funding from the Ministry for Primary Industries and we are extremely grateful," she said.

People wanting further information can contact tapaweraconnect@gmail.com.