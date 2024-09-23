He has been doing this for over 20 years and at 85, he doesn’t look as if he is going to stop any time soon.
Raising funds by collecting unused and unwanted batteries and selling them to a recycling facility has not only made sure batteries aren’t left lying around, but it has also meant that since 2004 he has donated a huge $47,456.00 to the Taranaki Rescue Helicopter.
So, if you are passing through Brixton (Between Waitara and Bell Block) in Taranaki, look out for the large battery sign on Jury’s fence and drop off any of your unwanted batteries, so he can continue his fundraising.
We all need a few more Ian Jurys in our community.