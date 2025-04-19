Fertiliser industry

Slackening in demand

Waipa Post, November 22, 1930

(By Telegraph.— Press Association.)

Auckland, This Day.

Lower prices ruling for primary products are considered to be directly responsible for more than the usual slackening in demand for fertilisers during the last few weeks.

Following winter top dressing buying is always a little easier before Christmas, but this year farmers who usually order early for the coming autumn are withholding.

Discussing the position yesterday one merchant stated that it appeared that farmers would not have the money to do much top dressing in the coming year.

Their first consideration was to live, and although they had not been top dressing any more than was really necessary in the past many considered that they could not afford to miss a season.

Up to the present the position had not been so bad, but latterly, the falling off in the demand indicated that the prospects were far from bright unless a ray of hope appeared in the market for at least one staple market.

It was early yet to predict to what extent the business would be affected, but a curtailment of importations and in local manufacture was not unlikely.

The greatest demand for fertilisers was experienced during the months of February, March and April, when supplies were secured for late autumn and winter top dressing of pastures.

At one time the best selling period was in the early spring, but with the passing of root and other crops there had been a general change-over in the farmer’s routine.

To-day he grew grass for hay and ensilage, instead of cropping, and for that purpose required his fertiliser supplies for application before the spring growth commenced.

Special planes for experiment in aerial top dressing

Gisborne Herald, September 26, 1949

(P.A.) Wellington, Sept. 24.

The Minister of Defence, Mr. F. Jones, said yesterday that the first of two Miles Aerovan aircraft ordered some time ago by the R.N.Z.A.F. for use in connection with experimental work in aerial top dressing had arrived in Wellington.

The other one was due to leave England shortly.

The aircraft which had arrived in New Zealand would be assembled shortly.

The Miles Aerovan has two Cirius Major engines of 155 h.p. each.

It is designed as a light freighter and is a high-wing monoplane, built of composite wood and metal.

It has fixed tricycle undercarriage with a steerable nose wheel.

The whole aft part of the fuselage is hinged and opens outward to provide unobstructed loading space.

The cruising speed is 112 m.p.h.

Aerial top dressing is causing big demand for fertilisers

Wanganui Chronicle, August 9, 1950

The rapid development of aerial top dressing on the hill country was expected to increase competition for supplies of superphosphate, it was stated at a meeting of the Wellington Central provincial meat and wool section of the Federated Farmers, held at Marton on Monday.

The situation, from the official viewpoint, was giving some cause for concern as to ways and means of meeting the increasing demand.

Farmers would be required to consider the position seriously, it was stated.

The chairman, Mr. Lloyd Hammonu (Rata) estimated that by 1955 New Zealand would require a million tons of super to satisfy the requirements of primary producers.

The present position was that the works were turning out 620,000 tons and 70,000 tons of fertiliser were being imported.

The proposed new works to be built in Hawke’s Bay would assist the position, but would not go far towards coping with the increasing demand.

The new works, would, however, tend to ease the position in the Manawatu, but the Wanganui works, he suggested, might not be able to cope with the output required to meet aerial topdressing needs as well as the increasing demand for the low country.

Sneaking on aerial top dressing, Mr. J. Leslie Lambert (Hunterville) said the Hill Country Committee was endeavouring to get as much top dressing on the hill country done in the spring as possible, so as not to interfere with the supply of fertiliser in the autumn for the low country.

The main trouble over the supply of fertiliser was that most farmers required it in the autumn and the peak demand which occurred at that period of the year was difficult to satisfy.

The hill country farmers had not claimed any priority for fertiliser, but had taken advantage of aerial top dressing in the spring and so taken advantage of the slack period to secure superphosphate.

This action would mean that the hill country farmer would not be competing for fertiliser when it was required for the low country.

Commenting on the increasing use of superphosphate, Mr. F. C. Jurgens (Bulls) considered that much of it was being wasted.

Primary producers in New Zealand were concentrating on this fertilised, but doing very little in the way of mineral top dressing.

While in South Australia he noticed that very little use was made of lime and the best pasture he saw had been treated by superphosphate, with which had been mixed 2ozs of a mineral.

From inquiries made he gathered that the extensive use of lime was not favoured because research had established that its application tendered to eat up other valuable in the soil.

- Source: Papers Past



