On the one hand, Otago farmers demanded the extermination of deer.

On the other, Mr. Simmons of Hastings, who sent a letter to the Hawke’s Bay Acclimatisation Society, felt deer were doing more good than harm by clearing out the forest floor and keeping the bush safe from fires.

It seems we are now having the same problem with the number of deer escalating and causing the destruction of pasture, bush, and forest.

Too Many Deer

Troublesome creatures.

Thinning out desirable.

Excerpt from the Northern Advocate, July 19, 1926

The question of thinning out deer in the various acclimatisation districts came before the council of the Wellington Acclimatisation Society last week.

A letter from the Minister of Internal Affairs suggested that the society spend its money in coping with the deer in various districts gave rise to considerable discussion.

The letter stated that the protection on deer, excepting moose and wapiti, would be removed at the close of the next stalking season unless acclimatisation societies could show they were adequately coping with the pest in their districts.

The department also considered that the acclimatisation societies should expend all money received by them, and in hand, in respect of license fees for deer stalking, together with the moneys collected by way of opossum revenue, in the work of thinning out deer.

Deer in the forests

Otago farmers’ views.

Extermination demanded.

New Zealand Herald, April 21, 1930

The question of the deer menace was discussed recently at a meeting of the Otago Provincial Council of the New Zealand Farmers’ Union.

A resolution was carried out expressing the opinion that protection should be removed from all classes of deer, including moose and wapiti.

The matter arose through a letter from the Dunedin Chamber of Commerce, asking for the views of the union on the question of keeping deer in check and the preservation of native birds and flora.

Thinning out deer in the various acclimatisation districts was discussed in 1926. Photo / Basil Hooper

Mr. F. Waite, M.P., moved that the union reaffirm its previously expressed opinion that all protection should be withdrawn from every class of deer, including moose and wapiti.

In his opinion, he added, a recommendation should be added to the motion that every effort be made to exterminate all species of deer.

He moved in that direction.

The motion was carried, special emphasis being placed on the need for speedy extermination.

Mr. J. D. Revie, the president, referred to the ravages of deer in forestry areas and said that the time was not far distant when the deer would be a real menace to farmers with land that was contiguous to forest reserves.

A word for the deer

“More good than harm.”

New Zealand Herald, April 21, 1930

Arguments in favour of the existence of deer in New Zealand forests are contained in a letter received by the Hawke’s Bay Acclimatisation Society from Mr. H. Simmons of Hastings.

“One could say that the deer are doing more good than harm,” stated Mr. Simmons.

“They are cleaning up the floor of the forests and keeping the bush open; by doing so they are keeping it safe from fire.

The deer population was staggering even back in the 1930s.

“I can well remember the forests before there were any deer in this country, when the undergrowth was so thick that it was not possible to crawl through it.

“In a dry season, if a match were put to it, half the green bush would burn.

“Now the deer have cleaned out all the rubbish and it could not be burned.

“Why kill the goose that lays the golden egg? The deer have made tracks where once it took hours of hard walking to get through.

“If you want to preserve your bush, keep the floor clean; you will have it forever if you keep an axe out of it.”

Mr. Simmons scorned the suggestion that the deer ate native trees, and declared that the animals only ate the soft undergrowth.

The letter will be handed to the society’s delegate to the conference which is to be held in Christchurch next month to discuss to discuss the question of deer in New Zealand forests.

- Source: Papers Past



