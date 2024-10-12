On the one hand, Otago farmers demanded the extermination of deer.
On the other, Mr. Simmons of Hastings, who sent a letter to the Hawke’s Bay Acclimatisation Society, felt deer were doing more good than harm by clearing out the forest floor and keeping the bush safe from fires.
It seems we are now having the same problem with the number of deer escalating and causing the destruction of pasture, bush, and forest.
The question of thinning out deer in the various acclimatisation districts came before the council of the Wellington Acclimatisation Society last week.
A letter from the Minister of Internal Affairs suggested that the society spend its money in coping with the deer in various districts gave rise to considerable discussion.
The letter stated that the protection on deer, excepting moose and wapiti, would be removed at the close of the next stalking season unless acclimatisation societies could show they were adequately coping with the pest in their districts.
The department also considered that the acclimatisation societies should expend all money received by them, and in hand, in respect of license fees for deer stalking, together with the moneys collected by way of opossum revenue, in the work of thinning out deer.
The motion was carried, special emphasis being placed on the need for speedy extermination.
Mr. J. D. Revie, the president, referred to the ravages of deer in forestry areas and said that the time was not far distant when the deer would be a real menace to farmers with land that was contiguous to forest reserves.
A word for the deer
“More good than harm.”
New Zealand Herald, April 21, 1930
Arguments in favour of the existence of deer in New Zealand forests are contained in a letter received by the Hawke’s Bay Acclimatisation Society from Mr. H. Simmons of Hastings.
“One could say that the deer are doing more good than harm,” stated Mr. Simmons.