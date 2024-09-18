Plus, today Fonterra announced a further $150 million investment earmarked for a new cool store at its Whareroa site in Taranaki, following recent investments in Edendale ($150 million) and Studholme ($75 million). All up - $375 million.
This well-known Canterbury farmer (and husband of Beef + Lamb NZ chairwoman Kate) runs Mt Somers Station and is the descendent of one of the forebears of Federated Farmers - Henry Acland. His grandfather’s uncle was one of the original members of the NZ Sheep Owners’ Association (formed in Canterbury in 1910), which combined in 1945 with the NZ Farmers’ Union (formed in Northland on this day in 1899) to establish Federated Farmers.