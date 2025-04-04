Advertisement
Listen to The Country online: Agriculture and Trade Minister Todd McClay on Trump’s tariffs

The Country
2 mins to read

Minister of Agriculture and Trade Todd McClay spoke to The Country's Jamie Mackay today. Photo / Andrew Warner

Today on The Country radio show, host Jamie Mackay catches up with Minister of Agriculture and Trade Todd McClay to learn more about what US President Donald Trump’s tariffs could mean for New Zealand farmers.

On with the show:

Todd McClay:

The Minister of Agriculture and Trade has had one day to unpack and digest “Liberation Day”.

So, what do the Trump tariffs mean for New Zealand farmers?

Emma Poole and Tim Dangen:

Our upper North Island brother and sister farming panel.

We discuss rainfall numbers and preview the last regional final of the FMG Young Farmer of the Year contest.

Jane Smith:

North Otago farmer and award-winning environmentalist.

Today we talk about semen-testing bulls, Trump, the Paris Accord and a ripper of a season - in no particular order.

Chris Brandolino:

We talk about atmospheric rivers and rainfall numbers with Niwa’s principal scientist.

Is this event a drought breaker?

As for March, it was dry for most parts of New Zealand and warm for the South Island, according to the Monthly Climate Summary issued by Niwa.

Barry Soper:

We ask our political correspondent if Winston Peters is getting better with age and applaud his wars on woke, the Greens, and Te Pāti Māori.

Listen below:

