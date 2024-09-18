The founding era: The birth of the New Zealand Farmers’ Union

New Zealand Farmers' Union founder Thomas Portland Smith (centre). Photo / Federated Farmers archive

The story begins in Kaitāia on September 18, 1899, with the formation of the New Zealand Farmers’ Union (NZFU) by Thomas Portland Smith, an early dairy industry pioneer who had settled on raw land in the Far North.

By the late 19th century, our budding agricultural sector was facing increasing headwinds with market fluctuations, land management issues, and the emerging challenge of navigating complex government policies.

Smith, a forward-thinking farmer and rural advocate, quickly recognised the need for a single unified voice to strengthen farmers’ position to create leverage when engaging with the government.

The New Zealand Farmers’ Union provided a platform for farmers to come together, discuss common issues, and negotiate collectively for better pricing and fair land management rules.

Founding members understood that a strong, organised group could better negotiate with suppliers, government officials, and other stakeholders.

The union quickly gained traction, particularly in the North Island, offering services and becoming a powerful advocate for farming families.

The organisation’s first national conference was held in 1902.

A South Island collective: The Sheep Owners’ Federation

New Zealand Sheep Owners' Federation president Henry Acland in 1931. Photo / Federated Farmers archive

Only a decade later, in 1910, similar manoeuvring was happening in Canterbury with the formation of the New Zealand Sheep Owners’ Federation by Henry Acland, of Mt Peel station.

During this era, Canterbury, with its expansive pastoral lands, was a major hub for sheep farming – the cornerstone of the New Zealand economy at the time.

Like Smith, Acland recognised the need for a unified voice to promote the interests of sheep owners and address issues like fluctuating wool prices, disease outbreaks, and the need for improved farming practices and infrastructure.

Early members banded together to share knowledge and leverage their collective influence to negotiate better terms for wool and mutton, and to secure more favourable conditions for their operations.

Acland served as president of the Sheep Owners’ Federation until his death in 1942.

The merger and birth of Federated Farmers: 1945

The arrival of the New Zealand Farmers' Union party at Towai, Northland in 1902. Photo / Federated Farmers archive

In the aftermath of World War II, a significant milestone was reached as the New Zealand Farmers Union and the Sheep Owners’ Federated merged into one organisation: Federated Farmers.

Although controversial at the time, the merger was driven by a desire, and need, to form a more united and influential agricultural body that could effectively address the needs of all farmers, not just one sector.

The formation of Federated Farmers marked the beginning of a new era for farming advocacy in New Zealand, with the organisation emerging as a stronger, more cohesive body with a broader mandate to represent all farmers.

In the decades following the merger, Federated Farmers continued to grow and adapt to the changing agricultural landscape, with developing technologies, shifting market dynamics, and evolving government policies.

A proud legacy: Celebrating 125 years of farmer advocacy

The New Zealand Farmers' Union in Helensville, 1902. Photo / Federated Farmers archive

The journey of Federated Farmers, beginning with the vision of both Thomas Portland Smith and Henry Acland, is a testament to the enduring importance of organised farmer advocacy in New Zealand.

The merger of the two organisations led to the formation of a powerful and inclusive cross-sector body that remains committed to advancing the interests of farmers, supporting rural communities, and contributing to the growth of our agricultural sector to this day.

We’re incredibly proud of our 125-year legacy of advocating for farmers – and we’re looking forward to the next 125 years too.

A few Federated Farmers’ milestones

The Women’s Division of the Farmers Union in 1926. Photo / Federated Farmers archive

1922 – Meat Export Control Act initiated by New Zealand Farmers’ Union president Sir William Polson to ensure a fair share of export meat profits for farmers.

1925 – Women’s Division of the NZ Farmers Union was founded by Florence Polson, Sir William’s wife. It grew to become today’s Rural Women NZ.

1969 – The first Fieldays was held at Te Rapa racecourse. The idea of John Kneebone, later a Federated Farmers president, was a success and grew to become a multibillion-dollar event.

1977 – Farming leaders worked with the Government to establish the QEII National Trust. Now more than 5000 covenants protect 200,000ha of special natural areas, most of them on farms.

2005 - The Outdoors Access Commission was sparked by Federated Farmers’ 2005 orange ribbon campaign, pushing back on a government proposal for mandated access across farmland to rivers and lakes.

2019 – Federated Farmers helped stop the Government from bringing in a capital gains tax, saving an estimated $3-6K per farm.

2017 - West Coast dairy farmer Katie Milne is elected as Federated Farmers’ national president - the first woman to hold the role in the organisation’s history.

2024 – Federated Farmers led the charge to see He Waka Eke Noa and an methane target dropped.

2024 – Federated Farmers secures inquiry into rural banking competition and interest rates.



