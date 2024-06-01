Women's Division Federated Farmers Pōkuru Branch 25th anniversary committee.

The Country takes a look at the world of farming back in the day.

In 1925, 16 rural women went on holiday in Wellington and started a movement that is still active today.

The women, whose husbands were attending a conference of the New Zealand Farmers’ Union, were concerned about the hardships farmers’ wives and families faced living in isolated areas.

Under the guidance of founder Florence Polson, they formed the Women’s Division of the Farmer’s Union; a society dedicated to improving conditions for rural women and children and encouraging cooperation of women within farming organisations.

Polson, the wife of New Zealand Farmers Union president Sir William Polson, was president from 1925 to 1929.

In 1944, the New Zealand Farmer’s Union became Federated Farmers and in 1947, the Women’s Division of the Farmer’s Union followed suit, becoming the Women’s Division of Federated Farmers.

The Women’s Division of Federated Farmers continued until 1999 when it became Rural Women New Zealand.

Women in agriculture have continued to push against the grass ceiling to this day, with Federated Farmers welcoming its first female president Katie Milne from 2017 to 2020, and Emma Poole winning the FMG Young Farmer of the Year in 2023.

Back in the 1940s various branches of the Women’s Division of Federated Farmers, or WDFF, were busy celebrating success and offering support for rural women all over New Zealand, as seen in the following newspaper articles.

Te Puke W.D.F.F party

Thirteenth anniversary celebrated

Te Puke Times, June 25, 1948

On the afternoon of Tuesday, June 15, the Te Puke branch of the Women’s Division of Federated Farmers celebrated the thirteenth anniversary of its inception by a birthday party held in the Parish Hall.

A large gathering including numerous visitors from other districts, sat down to a delicious lunch.

The elaborate birthday cake made by Mrs Guy and decorated and iced by Mrs Innes, was adorned with thirteen candles and was admired by all.

The Te Puke branch of the Women's Division of Federated Farmers celebrates its 13th anniversary in 1948. Image / Papers Past

The ceremony of lighting and extinguishing the candles was carried out by Mrs McDonald, president of the Paengaroa Women’s Institute, and Mrs Frost, Provincial Secretary of the Women’s Division of Federated Farmers, was then called upon to cut the first slice of cake.

A bracket of songs by Mrs Young and elocutionary items by Mrs Grudnoff added greatly to the pleasure of the function.

These were followed by two interesting and amusing competitions, the winners being Mrs McDonald (flowers) and Mrs Vant (kitchen articles).

Mrs Spooner, president, was the recipient of a beautiful bouquet and a charming shoulder spray, and a very pleasant function was concluded with the singing of the Division Song and the National Anthem.

Representation for women

Federated Farmers Committee

Bay of Plenty Times, October 30, 1948

(Times Special Reporter)

Matata, Oct. 28

Reporting to an executive meeting of the Bay of Plenty Province of Federated Farmers of New Zealand at Matata yesterday, the organising secretary (Mr E. I. Vosper) said that the Women’s Division desired representation on the committee.

In return they had suggested that two members of the executive should be appointed to the women’s committee.

“This can be done without any misgivings,” stated Mr I. V. Gow (Rangitaiki) when moving that the suggestion should be agreed to.

The motion was carried unanimously and Messrs W. I. Rushton and Vosper were appointed to the women’s committee.

Growth and good work of Women’s Division Of Federated Farmers

Wanganui Chronicle, July 13, 1949

Wellington, last night (PA)

—During the 24 years of its existence the Women’s Division of Federated Farmers of New Zealand has grown to 23,000 members.

Those members are represented by 500 of their number at a Dominion conference of the division, being held in Wellington.

In reaffirming the division’s loyalty to the Federated Farmers’ Organisation, the Dominion president, Mrs. J. R. Haldane, in her annual report, presented at the opening of the conference tonight, said that never more than at present, when the cry was “more food, more production,” was it necessary that women should give their menfolk on the land wholehearted support.

Described as the “kernel” of its work, the housekeeping scheme of the Women’s Division was giving help in many needy cases in spite of difficulties, stated Mrs. Haldane.

No effort to find suitable women for housekeepers had been spared, and it was now planned to bring from England specially chosen women who would work as housekeepers for the W.D.F.F.

These women, chosen and sponsored by the division, would be guaranteed full accommodation and employment for at least two years.

- Source: Papers Past



