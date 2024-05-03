Waikato vet Katrina Roberts is Fonterra Dairy Woman of the Year for 2024.

Winston Peters:

We track down our globe-trotting Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Deputy Prime Minister after his stint abroad drumming up trade business for New Zealand. We also ask him what he’s been doing to upset Bob Carr and the Chinese. Plus what are his thoughts on Julie Anne Genter - has he ever seen the likes in the House?

Katrina Roberts:

We catch up with the Waikato vet and farm consultant, who also happens to be the 2024 Fonterra Dairy Woman of the Year.

Don Carson:

It’s the end of an era. One of the great contributors to communication in the primary sector steps aside from full-time work after stints with Radio NZ Rurals, the NZ Wool Board, the No8 Wired TV show, NZ Islamic Meat Management, Seafood NZ, Federated Farmers and the NZ Forest Owners Association.

Barry Soper:

We ask our long-serving political correspondent if he’s ever seen anything like Julie Anne Genter’s display in the House. And it’s business as usual with Winston Peters facing another defamation case.

