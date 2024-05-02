2024 Fonterra Dairy Woman of the Year, Katrina Roberts.

Herd health veterinarian Katrina Roberts is the 2024 Fonterra Dairy Woman of the Year.

The award was announced at the Dairy Women’s Network 2024 Conference “Enhance, Elevate, Evolve” in New Plymouth.

Roberts was recognised for her outstanding passion and advocacy for the dairy industry.

Dairy Woman’s Network Trustee Donna Smit said Roberts had raised the bar for the industry and personified enthusiasm and the values of the Dairy Women’s Network.

“We are thrilled to award Katrina the 2024 Fonterra Dairy Woman of the Year,” Smit said.

“Her commitment and passion to helping farmers and advocate for her industry and her team is outstanding.”

Smit said Roberts’ research and development had changed how many farmers operated their businesses for the betterment of the whole industry.

“She has already achieved so much in a short space of time and will continue to add huge value to the agriculture industry in governance, advocacy, and leadership well into the future.”

Based in the Waikato, Roberts is a herd health veterinarian for Anexa Veterinary Services.

For the past 20 years, she has provided farm consultancy and has been involved in redeveloping many DairyNZ programmes including InCalf, FeedRight, and body condition score accreditation.

Her expertise is often called on by farmers and vets across the country, in both a research and project management role, and keynote speaking.

Roberts is also heavily involved in the community.

She volunteers with Cambridge Riding for the Disabled and is an active Walton School Board of Trustees member, netball and hockey coach, and Matamata Pony Club.

Fonterra chief executive Miles Hurrell said the cooperative was proud to have sponsored the award since its inception.

“It’s important to shine a light on women who are making outstanding contributions to the dairy industry and helping pave the way for the next generation to succeed,” he said.

“Katrina has worked closely with many of Fonterra’s On-Farm Excellence team who describe her as a tireless advocate for farmers, holding our industry to high, evidence-based standards and offering practical solutions that deliver real value on-farm.”

Roberts was one of four finalists for Dairy Woman of the Year.

Smit said they were all exemplary in their own right.

“The other finalists, Myfanwy Alexander, Amber Carpenter, and Michelle Ruddell are amazing women who bring a huge amount of passion, knowledge and leadership to the sector.

“We are fortunate to have women of their calibre working in the dairy industry.”

Roberts will receive a scholarship to be part of the Kellogg Rural Leadership Programme.

The scholarship covers the programme fee, travel and accommodation, mentoring and access to Dairy Women’s Network and Fonterra platforms to share research.