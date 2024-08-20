Beef + Lamb NZ chairwoman Kate Acland spoke to Jamie Mackay about stock numbers today on The Country. Photo / Clare Toia-Bailey

Beef + Lamb NZ chairwoman Kate Acland spoke to Jamie Mackay about stock numbers today on The Country. Photo / Clare Toia-Bailey

Today on The Country radio show, host Jamie Mackay catches up with Beef + Lamb NZ chairwoman Kate Acland, to find out more about why New Zealand’s sheep and cattle numbers are on a decline.

On with the show:

Damien O’Connor:

We ask Labour’s Trade spokesman what he makes of the current Government’s 20 actions that have freed up the rural economy and why have we only got 23 million sheep when we used to have over 70 million.

He also comments on the Emissions Trading Scheme settings update announced by the Government this morning.