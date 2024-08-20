Advertisement
Listen to The Country online: Sheep numbers with Beef + Lamb NZ chairwoman Kate Acland

The Country
2 mins to read
Beef + Lamb NZ chairwoman Kate Acland spoke to Jamie Mackay about stock numbers today on The Country. Photo / Clare Toia-Bailey

Today on The Country radio show, host Jamie Mackay catches up with Beef + Lamb NZ chairwoman Kate Acland, to find out more about why New Zealand’s sheep and cattle numbers are on a decline.

On with the show:

Damien O’Connor:

We ask Labour’s Trade spokesman what he makes of the current Government’s 20 actions that have freed up the rural economy and why have we only got 23 million sheep when we used to have over 70 million.

He also comments on the Emissions Trading Scheme settings update announced by the Government this morning.

Harry Gaddum:

We head to Hawke’s Bay where this month’s Farmstrong farmer tells us his story and surviving and recovering from Cyclone Gabrielle.


Jim Hopkins:

The well-known rural commentator has his say on the rural banking inquiry and areas of significance to Māori. Plus, he weighs in on the US election.

Kate Acland:

Beef + Lamb New Zealand’s chairwoman comments on its annual Stock Number Survey, which shows a notable decline in both sheep and cattle numbers.

Sheep numbers are estimated to have decreased by 4.3%, down to 23.31 million, with breeding ewe numbers falling by 2.9% and the lamb crop is anticipated to decrease by 4.8% (970,000 head) on last year. Beef cattle numbers are down 2.8% overall.

Listen below:


