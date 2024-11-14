NZ First minister Shane Jones spoke to Jamie Mackay on Th eCountry today. Photo / Mike Scott

Today on The Country radio show, host Jamie Mackay catches up with NZ First MP Shane Jones, to talk about President-elect Donald Trump, the Hīkoi mō te Tiriti, and COP29 in Azerbaijan.

On with the show:

Shane Jones:

The Regional Development Minister aka Prince of the Provinces, and self-titled Matua of Mining, says Trump “has put the tetrapod of wokeism to the sword”.

Plus we talk about the “Pumpkin Patch Kids” of the Green Party, his Fast Track Approval Bill, the Hīkoi mō te Tiriti, and COP29 in Azerbaijan.