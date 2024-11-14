Advertisement
Listen to The Country online: Shane Jones on Trump, the Hīkoi to Parliament, and COP29

The Country
NZ First minister Shane Jones spoke to Jamie Mackay on Th eCountry today. Photo / Mike Scott

Today on The Country radio show, host Jamie Mackay catches up with NZ First MP Shane Jones, to talk about President-elect Donald Trump, the Hīkoi mō te Tiriti, and COP29 in Azerbaijan.

On with the show:

Shane Jones:

The Regional Development Minister aka Prince of the Provinces, and self-titled Matua of Mining, says Trump “has put the tetrapod of wokeism to the sword”.

Plus we talk about the “Pumpkin Patch Kids” of the Green Party, his Fast Track Approval Bill, the Hīkoi mō te Tiriti, and COP29 in Azerbaijan.

Andrew Gibson:

Taranaki features twice on today’s show. We find PGG Wrightson Livestock’s regional manager Andrew Gibson at a buoyant Inglewood sale where 200 IHC calves are up for auction.


Chris Russell:

We ask our Australian correspondent if the election of a new American President will spell the end of “wokeism” in Australia. And can he dare to dream about a Grand Slam for the Wallabies?

Wayne Langford:

We find the President of Federated Farmers at the Fonterra AGM in New Plymouth along with Greenpeace and a few others. Plus, we preview his “boost farmer confidence” tour with the Prime Minister.

Listen below:

