The Prime Minister ponders the US Presidential Election and what it could mean for New Zealand, today’s inflation figures, what’s next for live animal exports, and what his government has achieved almost one year after being elected.
Today the independent economist says it’s time to celebrate the latest inflation results but warns it’s an “ongoing war”. Plus he looks at the New Zealand dollar, the next OCR and how the Fast-track Approvals Bill could help Port of Tauranga exports.
Our regular viticulture expert is joined by fifth-generation viticulturist and Caythorpe Family Estate director Simon Bishell, who talks about winning gold in the recent wine awards.
Lynda Coppersmith:
NZ Young Farmers’ chief executive is gearing up for the first district finals in the FMG Young Farmer of the Year. She talks about how the contest format has been tweaked to make it easier for everyone involved.