Listen to The Country online: Prime Minister Christopher Luxon on the US presidential election

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon spoke to Rowena Duncum on The Country today. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Today on The Country radio show, host Rowena catches up with Prime Minister Christopher Luxon to get his thoughts on the upcoming US Presidential Election and he neatly sidesteps commenting on Donald Trump’s dance moves.

On with the show:

Christopher Luxon:

The Prime Minister ponders the US Presidential Election and what it could mean for New Zealand, today’s inflation figures, what’s next for live animal exports, and what his government has achieved almost one year after being elected.


Cameron Bagrie:

Today the independent economist says it’s time to celebrate the latest inflation results but warns it’s an “ongoing war”. Plus he looks at the New Zealand dollar, the next OCR and how the Fast-track Approvals Bill could help Port of Tauranga exports.


Mike Cronin:

Fonterra’s managing director of cooperative affairs looks at a “pretty steady” Global Dairy Trade auction, which dipped 0.3%, with no change in whole milk powder, and skim milk powder dropping 1.8%.

Blair McLean and Simon Bishell:

Our regular viticulture expert is joined by fifth-generation viticulturist and Caythorpe Family Estate director Simon Bishell, who talks about winning gold in the recent wine awards.

Lynda Coppersmith:

NZ Young Farmers’ chief executive is gearing up for the first district finals in the FMG Young Farmer of the Year. She talks about how the contest format has been tweaked to make it easier for everyone involved.

Listen below:



