Home / The Country

Listen to The Country online: Lake Hāwea Station’s Finn Ross on carbon farming and COP29

The Country
Quick Read
Climate Action Company founder, from Lake Hāwea Station, Finn Ross spoke to The Country's Jamie Mackay today.

Today on The Country radio show, host Jamie Mackay catches up with Lake Hāwea Station’s Finn Ross, Climate Change Action Company founder, to talk about the carbon farming column he co-wrote with sheep and beef farmer James Robbie, and his thoughts on COP29.

On with the show:

Finn Ross:

The Climate Action Company founder and co-chair of Future Farmers NZ, has been at COP29 in Azerbaijan (Nov 11-22).

He’s also co-written a column for our website with sheep and beef farmer James Robbie — Carbon Farming: Urgent ETS changes needed to protect productive farmland.

Alan Thomson:

The new chief executive of Beef + Lamb New Zealand joins us for the first time on the show and shares an interesting revelation from 1982.


Dr Jacqueline Rowarth:

One of New Zealand’s leading primary sector academics and educators talks about her time at Lincoln, Massey and Waikato Universities.

She also laments the lack of funding for science and science-based research and conferences.

Listen below:


Save

