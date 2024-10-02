Advertisement
Home / The Country

Beef + Lamb New Zealand announces Alan Thomson as new chief executive

The Country
Beef + Lamb New Zealand's new chief executive officer Alan Thomson. Photo / B+LNZ / Chris Jack Photography

Beef + Lamb New Zealand has announced the appointment of Alan Thomson as its new chief executive.

Thomson will move to Beef + Lamb NZ from Hitachi Australia, where he was director of agribusiness, with a focus on agritech.

Originally from New Zealand, he has a lifelong career in, and affinity with, the agricultural sector and will relocate to Wellington for the role.

Beef + Lamb NZ board chairwoman Kate Acland said she was delighted with the appointment.

“The board was intent on taking the time to get the right person and we’re confident that’s Alan,” she said.

Acland said Thomson had a strong commercial background and would focus on delivering great outcomes for farmers.

“He wants to see our farmers thrive and our sector realise its potential,” she said.

“I know he’s excited about bringing B+LNZ’s refreshed strategy to life for farmers and making a real difference.”

Thomson’s recent agritech work includes projects such as supporting farmers in the Great Barrier Reef catchment area, to capture data that enabled operational decisions to mitigate environmental impacts.

He is on the board of DataFarming, an Australian agritech business.

Before Hitachi, Thomson was at Ravensdown for several years in a variety of roles in New Zealand and Australia.

Thomson said he was excited to join Beef +Lamb NZ and make a difference for farmers.

“I’m deeply committed to agriculture and I see huge potential for sheep and beef farming,” he said.

“I’m really proud of work I’ve done on the ground with farmers in New Zealand and Australia, working to understand what they need.

“That really drives me.”

Thomson focuses on using science and data to get results.

He said he loved working on projects aimed at lifting farmers’ productivity and profitability in a sustainable way.

“On a personal level, I’m also looking forward to returning to New Zealand to be closer to family.”

Thomson’s role will start on Monday, November 4.

In the meantime, Beef +Lamb NZ’s chief operating officer Cros Spooner will continue to act as chief executive.


