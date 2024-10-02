Beef + Lamb New Zealand's new chief executive officer Alan Thomson. Photo / B+LNZ / Chris Jack Photography

Beef + Lamb New Zealand has announced the appointment of Alan Thomson as its new chief executive.

Thomson will move to Beef + Lamb NZ from Hitachi Australia, where he was director of agribusiness, with a focus on agritech.

Originally from New Zealand, he has a lifelong career in, and affinity with, the agricultural sector and will relocate to Wellington for the role.

Beef + Lamb NZ board chairwoman Kate Acland said she was delighted with the appointment.

“The board was intent on taking the time to get the right person and we’re confident that’s Alan,” she said.