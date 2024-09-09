It is looking like another challenging season ahead for the country’s already struggling sheep farmers.
Beef and Lamb New Zealand’s new season outlook showed while global demand for red meat was forecast to improve slightly next season, farm profitability will remain a challenge, especially for sheep farming.
The report said farm profit margins were being hit by high costs, especially interest payments, reaching low levels similar to those seen in the 1980s and 1990s.
It described the current forecast for farm profitability this coming year as “sobering” - with profitability for red meat forecast to drop 7.4% to an average of $45,200 per farm.
An even deeper hit to mutton prices, forecast to be about $60 a head - 46% below the five-year average.
Federated Farmers meat and wool chairman Toby Williams said the mood among sheep farmers was sombre, with many feeling “brow-beaten” about their future.
“In the last, you know, sort of 18 months now, we’ve seen that strong pricing for sheepmeat drop right off,” he said.
“It doesn’t look like there’s going to be the recovery people are expecting coming into this season, and it’s going to be a real challenge for a lot of farmers.”
Williams said lamb prices would need to lift 20-30% for farmers to break even - which was not expected.
He said as a result, many were leaving their sheep-based businesses or changing their whole business models just to get by.
“Farmers are going to be seriously looking at their businesses, going, ‘Well, if I’m in an area where I can actually get out of sheep and do something else and move to more dairy support, dairy beef finishing, then maybe there’s an option for me moving forward’.
“That will help get you back to profitability, but sheep are going to be a real challenge this year.
“Currently, it hasn’t been this hard since the 1980s in the Rogernomics era.”
Exports of lamb and mutton were expected to fall 7% - driven largely by the drop in breeding ewes and the lamb crop as many farmers responded to drought this season.