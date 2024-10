Tim Dangen and George Dodson:

Today’s farmer panel comprises the 2022 FMG Young Farmer of the Year and the 2024 FMG Young Farmer of the Year. They talk farming until rural connectivity issues strike, leaving Tim Dangen to hold the fort with a bit of cricket chat before offering some sage advice for those competing in the latest contest.





Kendall Langston:

A former New Zealand Army lieutenant colonel, Kendall Langston grew up on his family farm in South Canterbury. Today, the partner and strategic adviser at leading advisory firm Pivot & Pace discusses why Kiwi farmers need independent governance.

Matthew Cooper:

The New Zealand Rugby Union president is very much looking forward to attending both the Meads and Lochore Cup finals this weekend.

Chris Brandolino:

Niwa’s principal scientist gives us an update on what the weather has in store for the weekend and next week.

