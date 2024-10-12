Mid Canterbury, who knew due to their 41-19 defeat in Ashburton in August they could not let their fast-finishing opposition get too far ahead, defended the next attacking raids and then got a reply penalty from second five Tom Reekie.

Reekie would get another penalty near halftime for a 6-5 lead, but once again South Canterbury proved they can play for every minute, as deep into injury time they worked up through the pack and then Amato got the ball down at the corner flag for 10-6.

Penalty kicks by halfback and former Whanganui player Fa’alele Iosua in the 49th minute and then first five and skipper Willie Wright shortly after in the 54th appeared to have another home final and victory number 40 all sewn up at 16-6 with 10 minutes left.

But this time, Mid Canterbury found another gear, as Reekie penalty closed the gap and then after sustained pressure, winger Raitube Vasurakuta bumped through his marker to score with five minutes left.

Reekie could add the score-tying conversion from the sideline, but from deep in their own 22m, Mid Canterbury controlled the ball and worked tirelessly up-field, and finally got a penalty in front of the sticks after South Canterbury got offside in effecting a turnover, letting Reekie kick his team into the history books.

In a power dynamic shift, the Lochore Cup final will also be held in the rural Waikato area, after King Country were the only home side to win a semifinal, just holding off Ngāti Porou East Coast 34-31 at Owen Delany Park in Taupō.

The home side looked comfortable leading 24-7 at halftime and then 31-17 entering the last five minutes.

However, East Coast scored a try, conceded a penalty, and got another try to close the gap right up, but they had run out of time.

King Country will now host the defending Lochore Cup champions West Coast, who won an extraordinary game at Levin Domain over Horowhenua-Kāpiti, with a try on fulltime snatching a 52-51 victory.

A new Heartland record for highest score by a losing team, with a solitary point the difference out of the 103 scored, West Coast led 40-27 at halftime but trailed 51-47 nearing fulltime until they scored out wide to make back-to-back Lochore finals.

Results, October 12

Meads Cup semifinals: Thames Valley bt Whanganui 38-15; Mid Canterbury bt South Canterbury 17-16.

Lochore Cup semifinals: King Country bt East Coast 34-31; West Coast bt Horowhenua-Kāpiti 52-51.

Finals draw, October 19

Meads Cup: Thames Valley vs Mid Canterbury.

Lochore Cup: King Country vs West Coast.