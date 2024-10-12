Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle

Heartland rugby: Thames Valley to host final after Mid Canterbury upset rivals South Canterbury

Whanganui Chronicle
4 mins to read
There was a weekend of upsets in the Heartland Championship.

There was a weekend of upsets in the Heartland Championship.

Brought to you by Whanganui Rugby.

There was another cheer from the Thames Valley team and their supporters at Cooks Gardens on Saturday as during the post-match function, they discovered their proud union will host the Meads Cup final for the first time.

In a jaw-dropping upset in the Bunnings Warehouse Heartland Championship semifinal round, the longest streak in provincial rugby was ended at 39 games as South Canterbury were tipped up by neighbours Mid Canterbury 17-16 at Fraser Park in Timaru.

As three-time defending Meads Cup champions, a record they share with Steelform Whanganui (2015-17) but now cannot surpass, South Canterbury finally lowered their colours for the first time since October 12, 2019, and what was done to them was done in the manner through which they have beaten other teams so many times in the last four years – Mid Canterbury coming from behind in the last 10 minutes to snatch the game on fulltime.

Celebrating the occasion of lock Anthony Amato and second five Paula Fifita’s 50th games, South Canterbury made a rocketing start with an early blindside try from flanker Tangi Savelio.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Mid Canterbury, who knew due to their 41-19 defeat in Ashburton in August they could not let their fast-finishing opposition get too far ahead, defended the next attacking raids and then got a reply penalty from second five Tom Reekie.

Reekie would get another penalty near halftime for a 6-5 lead, but once again South Canterbury proved they can play for every minute, as deep into injury time they worked up through the pack and then Amato got the ball down at the corner flag for 10-6.

Penalty kicks by halfback and former Whanganui player Fa’alele Iosua in the 49th minute and then first five and skipper Willie Wright shortly after in the 54th appeared to have another home final and victory number 40 all sewn up at 16-6 with 10 minutes left.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

But this time, Mid Canterbury found another gear, as Reekie penalty closed the gap and then after sustained pressure, winger Raitube Vasurakuta bumped through his marker to score with five minutes left.

Reekie could add the score-tying conversion from the sideline, but from deep in their own 22m, Mid Canterbury controlled the ball and worked tirelessly up-field, and finally got a penalty in front of the sticks after South Canterbury got offside in effecting a turnover, letting Reekie kick his team into the history books.

In a power dynamic shift, the Lochore Cup final will also be held in the rural Waikato area, after King Country were the only home side to win a semifinal, just holding off Ngāti Porou East Coast 34-31 at Owen Delany Park in Taupō.

The home side looked comfortable leading 24-7 at halftime and then 31-17 entering the last five minutes.

However, East Coast scored a try, conceded a penalty, and got another try to close the gap right up, but they had run out of time.

King Country will now host the defending Lochore Cup champions West Coast, who won an extraordinary game at Levin Domain over Horowhenua-Kāpiti, with a try on fulltime snatching a 52-51 victory.

A new Heartland record for highest score by a losing team, with a solitary point the difference out of the 103 scored, West Coast led 40-27 at halftime but trailed 51-47 nearing fulltime until they scored out wide to make back-to-back Lochore finals.

Results, October 12

Meads Cup semifinals: Thames Valley bt Whanganui 38-15; Mid Canterbury bt South Canterbury 17-16.

Lochore Cup semifinals: King Country bt East Coast 34-31; West Coast bt Horowhenua-Kāpiti 52-51.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Finals draw, October 19

Meads Cup: Thames Valley vs Mid Canterbury.

Lochore Cup: King Country vs West Coast.

Save

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle