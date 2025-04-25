The wastewater treatment plant has been fully operational since 2019. Photo / NZME
Complaints about odour from Whanganui’s wastewater treatment plant have increased, but the district council’s infrastructure boss says he is not concerned.
There were nine reports of odour in February, up from one in February 2024 and two in December 2024.
At a Whanganui District Council operations and performance committee meeting this month, senior wastewater engineer Tony Hooper said when there were more complaints, it was usually assumed that “something has broken down”, but that was not the case at the plant.
“In February, we started getting complaints from the gun club, which is just over the fence in a northerly direction,” he said.
“I’ve been over there and they’ve got my number now.
At the time, Hooper said putting sludge through the dryer reduced it by five or six times.
“The fact, we put it through a dryer and it goes through those heat extremes means you can do more with it as a finished product as well,” he said.
“When you put [sludge] through a decanter and you’re just removing some water, you’re not actually treating any bacteria in there.”
His report said another project to mitigate odour was repairing the cover of the plant’s anaerobic pond, which was completed last November for $26,000.
“Early indications are this was very successful.”
