The end of daylight saving means fewer evenings pottering in the garden. Photo / 123rf
Kem Ormond is a features writer for The Country. She’s also a keen gardener. This week, she has advice on jobs that can be done in the vegetable garden in April, before winter arrives and it starts to get cold and dark.
OPINION
This week brings the start of April, and today, the end of daylight saving time. While this may mean lighter mornings, it will get darker quicker in the evenings.
So, there won’t be the lovely long evenings to potter in the vegetable garden like we have been enjoying.
I have been tidying up a lot of my vegetable beds, giving them a feed of my compost.
In the next few weeks, I will write about the various forms of compost you can make and the best uses for each.
If you have carrots planted, check to see if they need to be thinned and gather up the last of your tomatoes for green tomato chutney.
With most of the sunflower seeds having been snapped up by the greenfinches, the last of the sunflower heads and stalks will be chopped up and placed on my large vegetable patch to decompose over winter and then be dug in.