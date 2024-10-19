Always check under your silverbeet leaves for slugs or snails who will feast on your produce. Photo / Warren Buckland
Kem Ormond is a features writer for NZME community newspapers and The Country. She’s also a keen gardener. This week, she’s offering advice on how to keep pests and predators out of your vegetable garden.
OPINION
Years ago, I wrote an article about the terrible time I was having with uninvited visitors devouring my vegetable and flower garden.
I had wild turkeys raiding my crab apple tree, and visits from a feral goat that found my stile extremely helpful to climb over for a free-for-all in my vegetable garden.
I had pūkeko who would dig out every annual I planted but luckily never found my vegetable garden, and then there were the rabbits, chooks, birds and the occasional sheep who learned to jump the cattle stop.
No psyllid can get in here, and as you can see from the photo of last year’s crop, the tomatoes are happy as!
Then you have slugs, snails, caterpillars and white butterflies – and don’t forget cats and dogs.
Plus whiteflies, scale, aphids, ants, carrot rust flies, mites, codling moths – the list goes on.
Oh, I haven’t even mentioned possums or rats!
While all sorts of products are available to combat many of these pests, as well as a few old wives’ tales that I have tried, I now work on the theory of having healthy and well-composted soil and feeding my plants regularly, so they are in the healthiest condition they can be.
Yes, I may lose a few from the odd caterpillar, but my plants are healthy and left to do their own thing.
I dispose of any plants that look suspect into my green wheelie bin, leaving my compost free of any nasty spores that can be transmitted.
Always choose plant varieties naturally resistant to pests, plant your seedlings in the right conditions, plant beneficial plants that will encourage the good insects, rotate your crops, water wisely, and cover vulnerable seedings where and when necessary.
Remember that having a few pests is a natural part of gardening.
It reminds you that you want to work with nature rather than against it.