Glenmore Station's winning merino ram fleece nearly perfect

Glenmore Station owners Will and Emily Murray (centre) and daughter Greta (12), with competition judge Craig Smith. Photo / Shawn McAvinue

High country sheep farmers Will and Emily Murray have defended their title with a near perfect merino ram fleece at the Wanaka A&P Show.

The couple run about 11,000 merino sheep on Glenmore Station.

The 1900ha station runs from the shore of Lake Tekapo up to Aoraki/Mt Cook National Park, Mrs Murray said.

"It keeps us busy and out of trouble."

A ram merino fleece from the station won them the grand champion prize at the show on Friday.

The couple won the supreme prize at the show last year, which was the first time they had entered the competition, Murray said.

"It was good to defend the title," Murray said.

Inspecting their grand champion winning entry in the fleece pavilion at the Wanaka A&P Show on Friday are Glenmore Station owners Will and Emily Murray (centre) and daughter Greta (12), with competition judge Craig Smith. Photo / Shawn McAvinue

The fleece weighs 8.3kg greasy and won two other competition classes - champion stud merino ram and champion stud fleece.

Winning the competition helped promote their business selling stud rams.

Some new clients had bought rams from them as a result of the win last year, she said.

"So we thought we'd enter again."