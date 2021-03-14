Something for everyone at Wanaka A&P Show

Up to 40,000 people were expected to visit the Upper Clutha A&P Show. Photo / Peter McIntosh

The sun shone, the crowds came and everyone had a fabulous time on the first day of the 84th Upper Clutha A&P Show overlooking Lake Wanaka.

Covid-19 might have cast a shadow over last year's Wanaka show but this year it was put front and centre and under the spotlight with the introduction of Covid prevention protocols.

Show-goers either scanned the QR codes or signed in at every entry gate and scanned QR codes around the site.

Generally, the show attracts about 40,000 people each year.

Event manager Jane Stalker said traditional agricultural events such as the equestrian and livestock were always popular but with more than 500 trade stalls it was also "a great shopping experience".

The show also offered entertainment and music, this year provided by New Zealand celebrities and entertainers due to the border closure.

Sarah Schwandt, of Hawea, admires a stuffed tahr bull at one of the hundreds of stalls. Photo / Peter McIntosh

"We try to ensure there are always a range of entertainment and attractions on the programme to suit people of all ages and interests, and there certainly is something for everyone this year," said Stalker.

Entertainment for children included Craig Smith (author of The Wonky Donkey) and Taranaki drag queens Erika and Coco Flash of Rainbow Storytime, who would be sharing their books about acceptance, anti-bullying, inclusion and confidence.

Millie Wilson (16) of Darfield on her horse Ellangowan Milady in the showjumping 1m jump. Photo / Peter McIntosh

One of the most popular new attractions for schools was "Our Place" which focused on healthy ecosystems and community wellbeing.

Wanaka Primary school teacher Markus Hermann said "more and more parents are asking us how their kids can get more involved in the community and the environment and to have 10 environmental organisations represented in one spot was a great opportunity."

The show continued on Saturday with the popular Jack Russell dog race and the grand parade.