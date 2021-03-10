Connection and sustainability themes at Wanaka A&P Show

Mechanic Callum Grant and Mount Aspiring College pupil Hank Weathington test a juice bike which will be on display at the Wanaka A&P Show. Photo / Chrissi Petit

A bike that makes juice when you pedal and earrings made out of inner tubes are just two of the attractions on offer in a new tent at the Wanaka A&P Show this week.

Ten Wanaka community organisations have joined for the first time to create the "Our Place" exhibition in which they show how the land, water, flora, climate and humans are connected.

Water Action Initiative project manager Katie Hart said "there will be practical demonstrations to show how these things interact together but in a fun way. We don't want people just to come down and read something, that's not enough'.

Hart said displays included a bike built by pupils at Mount Aspiring College which made juice as the rider pedalled.

Te Kakano experts would demonstrate how to propagate native plants and the We Are One team would show practical applications for contributing to a carbon-zero future.

This year, Wanaka A&P Show organisers introduced new guidelines and practices for trade exhibitors and show-goers in a move towards making it more environmentally sustainable and friendly.

"With 40,000 people attending the Wanaka Show each year, sustainability is an endeavour that requires a little Kiwi ingenuity and planning.

"Throughout this year, our team has been asking the questions: "How can we reduce that waste?" and "How can we recycle that?" event organiser Jane Stalker said.

Changes included no single-use coffee cups and the creation of a sustainability hub at either end of the main food court with compost bins for food scraps.

"Small changes now will lead to big changes in our future and we hope our 2021 event will inspire the wonderful people of our community to live a little more sustainably," Stalker said.