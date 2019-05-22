With two little specks of white contrasting the colourful autumn leaves, two lambs have come as quite a surprise.

Heath Smart had owned his Poripori Rd lifestyle block for the last 33 years said this was the earliest lambs had been born.

"I was told I didn't need to separate the rams but they just did what they want," he said.

And three days ago he was gifted two lambs.

Federated Farmers Bay of Plenty president Darryl Jensen said lambs born at this time of the year on lifestyle blocks were not uncommon.

The milder weather meant they had a better chance of survival than in spring and summer.

However commercial farmers made sure lambs were born after winter as the amount of feed dwindled in the colder months.

Jensen said lambs were occasionally born at this time of year on commercial farms but it was not ideal.