Restaurants and retailers know this, so many of them offer customers a free treat or gift on their birthday. You have to be signed up to rewards programmes or a membership to benefit from most of them - but it might just be worth the constant barrage of emails in your inbox.
Subway also offers loyalty members a free cookie and drink with a meal purchase on their birthday. If you’re looking for something a bit more substantial, you can claim a free birthday burger from Burgerfuel if you’re a long-time VIB member. If you’re a new member or use your membership very rarely, it’s buy one popular burger, get one free.
Mexicali Fresh will sort you out with a free birthday taco with a $10 spend, and while we’re on that Mexican wave, sign up to Mexico’s Love Mexico app and get $10 to spend on your birthday.
Fancy a cheeky Nando’s? If you’re signed up to Nando’s PeriPerks, you’ll get a $15 voucher to spend during your birthday month.
And Mama Brown’s in Wellington will shout you a free meal and drink if you bring along a friend who orders and pays for their own, available five days either side of your actual birthday.
Shopping
It’s not just cafes and eateries that will shout you a birthday gift, so make sure you add a stop at the shops to your itinerary. If you haven’t signed up for a membership at your favourite clothing or tech stores because it’s too much hassle, think again; it could really pay off when your birthday rolls around.
I don’t know about you, but nothing calms me like browsing the Farmers homeware department, so best believe I was overjoyed to find that if you have a Farmers club card, you can opt in to get a free birthday gift.
Bendon also offers members a birthday gift of $10 off a purchase, while North Beach Locals can get $20 voucher on their birthday. And if you’re the outdoorsy type, then Kathmandu’s Out There Rewards has you covered.
Eaten and shopped (for free) to your heart’s content? Turns out there’s plenty of free ways to pass the time on your birthday.
So, round up your mates for some good old-fashioned group activities and enjoy the birthday VIP treatment.
If you’re in Wellington and relish the idea of taking aim at your mates for free while they pay for the privilege, maybe you can talk 10 of them into heading along to Wellington Paintball Corp on your birthday with you - you’ll get free entry.