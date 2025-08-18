So, here are just some of the perks, free food and vouchers you can nab on your birthday across New Zealand.

Columbus Coffee is one of several chains offering a free birthday drink.

Food and drink

If you’re like me, your day truly starts when you take that first sip of coffee - so it makes sense to kick off our birthday freebie crawl with a hot beverage.

You can get a free hot drink from Columbus Coffee cafes throughout the country if you’re signed up to Columbus Rewards, and if one isn’t enough, you can get another beverage on Starbucks through their rewards programme.

If you’re after a sweet treat to go with your coffee - and you’re in Auckland - head into Krispy Kreme and get yourself a pack of 4 original glazed Krispy Kreme donuts for free, as long as you’ve signed up to their Inner Circle rewards programme at least 4 weeks before your birthday.

Subway also offers loyalty members a free cookie and drink with a meal purchase on their birthday. If you’re looking for something a bit more substantial, you can claim a free birthday burger from Burgerfuel if you’re a long-time VIB member. If you’re a new member or use your membership very rarely, it’s buy one popular burger, get one free.

Mexicali Fresh will sort you out with a free birthday taco with a $10 spend, and while we’re on that Mexican wave, sign up to Mexico’s Love Mexico app and get $10 to spend on your birthday.

Fancy a cheeky Nando’s? If you’re signed up to Nando’s PeriPerks, you’ll get a $15 voucher to spend during your birthday month.

And Mama Brown’s in Wellington will shout you a free meal and drink if you bring along a friend who orders and pays for their own, available five days either side of your actual birthday.

Make the most of your favourite shops' loyalty programmes - many of them will offer you a birthday perk. Photo / Getty Images

Shopping

It’s not just cafes and eateries that will shout you a birthday gift, so make sure you add a stop at the shops to your itinerary. If you haven’t signed up for a membership at your favourite clothing or tech stores because it’s too much hassle, think again; it could really pay off when your birthday rolls around.

I don’t know about you, but nothing calms me like browsing the Farmers homeware department, so best believe I was overjoyed to find that if you have a Farmers club card, you can opt in to get a free birthday gift.

If you sign up for a Country Road membership you can get rewards ranging from $10-$100 on your birthday.

Bendon also offers members a birthday gift of $10 off a purchase, while North Beach Locals can get $20 voucher on their birthday. And if you’re the outdoorsy type, then Kathmandu’s Out There Rewards has you covered.

For the beauty gurus, Mecca’s Beauty Loop programme will also earn you a free gift on your birthday.

If you’re the crafty type, you can get a birthday voucher from Spotlight through their VIP club.

Hoyts Cinemas offers a birthday reward of a free drink or small popcorn for members.

And for the techie, Noel Leeming will gift you a voucher to spend.

Activities

Eaten and shopped (for free) to your heart’s content? Turns out there’s plenty of free ways to pass the time on your birthday.

So, round up your mates for some good old-fashioned group activities and enjoy the birthday VIP treatment.

If you’re in Wellington and relish the idea of taking aim at your mates for free while they pay for the privilege, maybe you can talk 10 of them into heading along to Wellington Paintball Corp on your birthday with you - you’ll get free entry.

Gloputt Mini Golf in Takapuna, Auckland will let you play for free on your birthday - just bring your ID.

And the budding marine biologist in the family will get free entry to Kelly Tarlton’s in Auckland on their birthday.

If you’re after something more relaxing, you can get a free one-hour massage at Optihealth in Auckland with a refundable booking fee, if you’ve visited in the past six months.

Bethany Reitsma is an Auckland-based journalist covering lifestyle and entertainment stories who joined the Herald in 2019.