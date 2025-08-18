Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Transport agency disputes ‘systemic failure’ led to Johnathon Walters’ death

RNZ
8 mins to read

A road worker was crushed on a Remuera street last year by a runaway truck that had been banned from the road multiple times since 2017. Photo / 123rf

A road worker was crushed on a Remuera street last year by a runaway truck that had been banned from the road multiple times since 2017. Photo / 123rf

By Phil Pennington of RNZ

Road workers who were on a crew with Johnathon Walters do not want to talk about his death 15 months ago – it is just too raw.

Walters was crushed on a Remuera street last year by a runaway truck so

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save