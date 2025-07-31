Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Auckland business owner Ashik Ali admits unroadworthy truck killed worker in Remuera

Craig Kapitan
By
Senior Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Emergency services rushed to the scene of the accident, on Victoria Ave in Remuera, around 10.20pm. Video / NZ Herald

For six years prior to the moment a runaway construction truck hit and killed a road worker in a posh Auckland suburb, authorities repeatedly warned that the heavy-duty vehicle was not roadworthy.

Dangerously defective brakes were among the numerous issues cited by vehicle safety officers.

But Ashik Transport

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save