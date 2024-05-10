Emergency services rushed to the scene of the accident, on Victoria Ave in Remuera, around 10.20pm. Video / NZ Herald

A roadworker who was struck by a truck in the central Auckland suburb Remuera on Wednesday night has died.

A police spokesperson said the crash happened about 10.18pm on Victoria Ave.

“He was transported to hospital in a critical condition following the crash that involved a truck and has subsequently died from his injuries.”

Auckland City Police Senior Sergeant Kuhrt Wieneke told NZME the truck had rolled down the hill and collided with the worker on the street.

The circumstances surrounding the crash remain under investigation.

An examination of the truck involved in the incident will form part of these ongoing inquiries.

The roadworker was hit by a truck that rolled down a hill on Victoria Ave, Remuera, on Wednesday. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Police said anyone who may have further information to assist inquiries can call 105 quoting file number 240505/8159.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.