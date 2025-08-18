The man was due in the Taumarunui District Court on October 16. The vehicle had also been impounded for 28 days.
Footage of the incident from Saturday shared with the Herald showed the man’s silver VW Golf overtaking a shuttle and narrowly avoiding a head-on collision with a Mercedes-Benz station wagon, requiring the oncoming vehicle to make room and the shuttle to brake.
“As I was coming up the road towards Scoria Flat, someone decided ‘oh yeah, you’re in a bus, you’re going slow, I’ll overtake you’,” shuttle driver Colin Baker told the Herald.
“As usual, you get one person try it and then the vehicles behind followed it,” he said.