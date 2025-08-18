Advertisement
Police summons driver filmed overtaking dangerously on Whakapapa Access Rd, car impounded

Rachel Maher
By
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Oncoming traffic narrowly avoids colliding with a VW Golf after overtaking a shuttle full of people on Bruce Road, Whakapapa. Video / Ruapehu Scenic Shuttles

A driver filmed doing a dangerous overtaking manoeuvre on a road to the Whakapapa ski fields has had his car impounded and is due to appear in court in October.

The 40-year-old Auckland man has been summonsed after a shuttle driver captured the incident early on Saturday morning

