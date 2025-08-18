The man was due in the Taumarunui District Court on October 16. The vehicle had also been impounded for 28 days.

The second vehicle to pass the shuttle is still returning to the left lane as the oncoming traffic approaches - but a third vehicle is also attempting to pass. Photo / Supplied

Footage of the incident from Saturday shared with the Herald showed the man’s silver VW Golf overtaking a shuttle and narrowly avoiding a head-on collision with a Mercedes-Benz station wagon, requiring the oncoming vehicle to make room and the shuttle to brake.

“As I was coming up the road towards Scoria Flat, someone decided ‘oh yeah, you’re in a bus, you’re going slow, I’ll overtake you’,” shuttle driver Colin Baker told the Herald.

“As usual, you get one person try it and then the vehicles behind followed it,” he said.

The first car passed him safely and the second vehicle had a lot less time, he said.

“And then I spotted this car coming down the hill. So, I thought the second vehicle going by was a bit close.”

Incredibly, a third vehicle accelerates past the shuttle.

Baker said it was fortunate that the oncoming vehicle was doing “a sensible speed”.

He had 14 passengers on board who witnessed the dangerous driving, gasping in shock.

“They were mad. As we were going through the car park. We were looking for the vehicle, because they were not happy at all with the driver. They just thanked me for not hitting it,” said Baker.

Brooklands said drivers should use passing lanes when they are available, or otherwise ensure there is ample clear road ahead before attempting to overtake.

“This kind of unsafe driving puts both other motorists and the occupants of the overtaking car themselves at risk of serious injury or worse.

“In order to overtake safely, drivers need to ensure it is legal and safe to pass,” he said.