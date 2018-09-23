Alexandra Blossom Festival 'one of the best' says organiser

Alexandra Primary School won the prestigious people's choice category with its colourful "Jurassic Park" float. Photo / Gerard O'Brien

Alexandra's annual spring festival looked more like summer at the weekend, as crowds flocked to make the most of temperatures that reached almost 20degC.

Alexandra Blossom Festival organiser Martin McPherson said "one of the best festivals yet" was enjoyed by a crowd of almost 10,000 on Saturday.

Eight competitive floats paraded in the festival procession along with florreys, non-competitive floats, pipe bands and other groups.

Alexandra Primary School won the prestigious people's choice category with its colourful "Jurassic Park" float and the Combined Lions Clubs of Alexandra and Clyde won the "most innovative and creative" category with their "Rabbits' Reprieve" float, a nod to the cancellation of the annual Great Easter Bunny Hunt this year because of the introduction of a new rabbit virus.

After the procession, the crowd surged into Pioneer Park for the traditional fun fair, stalls and to visit the large food, wine and entertainment zone. The temperatures hit 19deg C during the afternoon.

The festival prizegiving ceremony included recognition of long-serving festival volunteer Dianne Elliot, who received the Jan Belt Memorial Prize.

A presentation was made to Mr Belt at the 2015 festival for his contribution to the event and he died several months later. The following year, the memorial prize was established in his name, presented to a person who has made an outstanding contribution to the festival.

2018 Alexandra Blossom Festival queen Breigh Monaghan (centre) celebrates with first runner-up Susannah Rendall (left) and second runner-up Hayley Rubie on Saturday. Photo / Pam Jones

Mrs Elliot had given decades of service to the festival, including being committee secretary and princess convener, Central Otago Mayor Tim Cadogan said.

Mrs Elliot said volunteers did not "do the job for recognition — we do it for the town, because we love it".

This year's blossom festival queen is Breigh Monaghan, representing the Alexandra-Clyde RSA "Armistice" float.

First runner-up was Susannah Rendall (Alexandra Men's Shed "The Wobbly Ducks" float) and second runner-up was Hayley Rubie (Lions clubs float). A police spokesman said police had a "relatively trouble-free" festival weekend.

One arrest was made for disorderly behaviour and that person will receive a pre-charge warning.

A few local youths were warned for drinking in the liquor-ban area.

Extra police were rostered on and Maori wardens and other community groups also assisted, Central Otago sub-area acting supervisor Detective Sergeant Derek Shaw said.