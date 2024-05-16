Fonterra chief executive Miles Hurrell. Photo / NZ Herald

Today on The Country radio show, host Jamie Mackay catches up with Fonterra chief executive Miles Hurrell, to find out more about the co-operative’s step-change in its strategic direction.

On with the show:

Miles Hurrell:

The chief executive of Fonterra announces a step-change in its strategic direction. As part of this, the co-op has announced it is exploring full or partial divestment options for some or all of its global Consumer business, as well as its integrated businesses Fonterra Oceania and Fonterra Sri Lanka. Is Fonterra selling the family silverware? And what will it do with the money?

Ray Smith:

It’s been a tough day at the office for the Director General of MPI as he announces the slashing of jobs to meet the Government’s requirement of a 7.5 per cent saving across the board. But how will this affect front-line services, biosecurity and the farming fraternity?

Jen Corkran:

Rabobank’s animal protein analyst comments on the ban of live animal export (sheep by sea) in Australia from May 2028. What does this potentially mean for New Zealand sheep farmers?

Peter Newbold:

The general manager of PPG Wrightson Real Estate takes his monthly look at the state of the rural market.

Chris Russell:

Our Australian correspondent pulls no punches on the ban of live animal export (sheep by sea) in Australia from May 2028. Plus what, if anything, was in the Budget for Aussie farmers?

Listen below:







