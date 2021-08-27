Wool report: Lockdown backlog and processing on pause

Photo / File

Content brought to you by PGG Wrightson.

This week on The Country, Jamie Mackay is joined by PGG Wrightson's Rob Cochrane to take a look at the wool market this month with New Zealand in lockdown.

Pre-lamb shearing continues on-farm and wool can be moved into wool stores under alert level 4 lockdown - following strict protocols.

However, Cochrane said it was a bit of a concern at this stage, as the wool couldn't be processed by stores or scourers.

Auctions can still take place under level 3 - but in a very limited way.

It depended on the location, the ability to social distance, and the potential for buyers to travel from island to island, Cochrane said.

The wool market was a traditional industry and buyers preferred to see and handle the wool before purchasing, Cochrane said.

Mackay wondered if there was a potential for a "log jam" if the industry was unable to process and move wool.

Cochrane anticipated a backlog at this stage, but said he was sure the industry would get through it.

However, shipping was a "major disaster" with importing and exporting restrictions, Cochrane said.