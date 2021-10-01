Residence pathway for migrant workers is 'great news' - DairyNZ

Photo / File

The Government's long-awaited decision to provide a pathway to residency is exciting news for thousands of eligible dairy farm workers, DairyNZ chief executive Dr Tim Mackle says.

Yesterday, Immigration Minister Kris Faafoi announced that a one-off residence visa will be offered to the roughly 165,000 migrant workers and their families stranded in New Zealand through the pandemic.

An estimated 9000 visas could be allocated to primary industry workers, which was "great news", Mackle said.

"It's exciting news for so many of our highly-valued, eligible dairy workers who have come to New Zealand from all over the world, but also the farmers who support them and the staff who work with them," he told The Country's Rowena Duncum.

DairyNZ estimated up to 4000 of the 9000 visas could be allocated to the dairy sector, which was "a huge chunk" Mackle said.

From those numbers, he believed around 17 per cent of the dairy industry's on-farm workforce could be eligible to apply.

"Those who are actually doing the mahi on the day-to-day basis, putting cups on, shifting breaks, tail painting – of that group of dairy workers it's almost 20 per cent – it's a big number."

The decision would also impact many people's lives in the short-term, especially those with residency applications on hold, who hadn't seen their families since the pandemic began, Mackle said.

As for the long-term impacts, Mackle hoped the next wave of migrant workers would become a permanent "part of our fabric" in the dairy sector, like his Irish great-grandparents.

"That creates ownership opportunities in the long run, so it's actually good for everybody."

However, the labour shortage was still a pressing issue despite this good news and DairyNZ continued to encourage Kiwis to consider employment in the sector.

"We still think we're 2000-odd workers short and we've lost some too – it's hard to know how many – so we still need to bring more people into our sector to help us produce this wonderful food.

"The big thing is, how do we attract more Kiwis? We cannot take our eye off that one."

DairyNZ was working with Federated Farmers and the Government to try and attract more Kiwis to the sector, to establish a "long-term workforce resilience plan", Mackle said.

"If any Kiwis are listening – young or old – that want to join the dairy sector, then head over to GoDairy.co.nz. There's a lot of information and a lot of stories and videos of people who have made the switch."

• The 2021 Resident Visa will be open to an estimated 4000 dairy workers.

• Anyone working as a dairy cattle worker can apply, along with those working in dairy roles in New Zealand for three years or more, or workers in New Zealand for a shorter timeframe on a higher skills visa earning above $27 an hour.

• Dairy workers who are granted a class exception visa and will enter the country over the coming months are also eligible.

• More information on criteria for the new 2021 residency visa is available online at www.immigration.govt.nz