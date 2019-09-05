Content brought to you by Fonterra.

Fonterra has committed to reducing water use at six of its manufacturing sites says Robert Spurway.

Fonterra's Chief Operating Officer of Global Operations told The Country Early Edition's Rowena Duncum that the chosen six sites will reduce water use by 30 per cent by 2030.

"That's pretty significant. It will save about 3.4 billion litres of water a year.

"To put that in perspective it's about 1350 Olympic-sized swimming pools" said Spurway.

Fonterra's Maungaturoto, Lichfield, Brightwater, Dartfield, Edendale and Clandeboye sites will be taking part.

The sites were chosen where "major water savings can have a pretty big impact on the local environment" said Spurway, who explained that all Fonterra's sites will be taking steps to reduce water usage.

"We recognise that water's a precious, shared resource. So reducing water use at our manufacturing sites is the right thing to do for the environment, but also for the communities we operate in".

Also in today's interview: Spurway talked about Fonterra introducing new milk vat monitoring technology on farm and what the co-op's Farmgate Milk Price update means for its farmers.