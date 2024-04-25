Fonterra making the most of NZ-UK Free Trade Agreement

Managing Director of Fonterra Europe, Mike Bones says UK customers value the goodness of New Zealand milk. Photo / Fonterra

The NZ-UK Free Trade Agreement is one of New Zealand’s most comprehensive and Fonterra is making good use of the opportunities it offers, Managing Director of Fonterra Europe, Mike Bones says.

“The Free Trade Agreement gives our dairy products tariff-free access to the UK market for the first time in more than 50 years,” Bones told The Country Sport Breakfast’s Brian Kelly.

Bones said the co-op had made good progress since he last spoke to Kelly in October last year.

“Fonterra has contracted about 10,000 metric tonnes of products into the [UK] market.

“While that’s not huge volumes, it is a great start for us and we’re pretty proud of what we’ve managed to achieve.”

Most of the contracted products were cheddar cheese from Fonterra’s Hautapu site in Waikato and Stirling site in Otago, Bones said.

“We’ve also had a lot of success with butter, some AMF [Anhydrous Milk Fat], organic skim milk powder and proteins.”

He said the secret behind Fonterra’s success since the agreement came into force came from being hands-on in the market.

“For the first 18 months, we’ve had boots on the ground ... with a sales manager based in London.

“We wanted the UK market re-entry to be low cost and simple – so spending time and resources on things that really add value - while also showing the co-op is committed to the long-term value of the market has been really important for us.

“I think by having someone on the ground that certainly reinforced that.”

Bones said it was also good to know Fonterra’s butters and cheddars were household names in the UK.

Overall, it was a collaborative global effort, he said.

“We continue to work closely with our colleagues in New Zealand and also here in Amsterdam to make this launch a success.

“So it’s all about partnership and teamwork.”

The UK market “continued to surprise” the co-op, Bones said.

“It’s got a lot of breadth and depth that we potentially didn’t understand when we first came into the market.”

He said the UK was the world’s largest importer of dairy by value, after China, with most UK dairy imports currently coming from the EU.

“We’ve seen strong local demand in this market, where customers value the goodness of New Zealand milk and the work our farmers are doing in the sustainability space.”

Kelly asked if shipping products halfway around the world produced a lot of emissions.

Bones said New Zealand’s grass-fed farming model meant “our dairy is some of the lowest-carbon dairy available”.

Therefore, he said shipping didn’t have a material impact on Fonterra’s overall emissions profile, as distribution was “only one per cent of total emissions”.

“Despite this, we continue to look to make efficiencies across the supply chain where we can.”