DairyNZ welcomes amendments to RMA Bill

DairyNZ is pleased with the Government's changes to the Resource Management Act Bill. Photo / DairyNZ

Content brought to you by DairyNZ

DairyNZ says it is pleased with the changes to the Resource Management Act Bill announced by the Government yesterday, as they offer more fit-for-purpose solutions for dairy farmers.

The changes would allow farmers to take a more risk-based and catchment-focused approach, DairyNZ’s general manager farm solutions and policy Dr David Burger, said in a statement.

“These positive changes will allow farmers to focus more on continuing to improve their wintering practices, through appropriate farm and catchment level solutions, rather than being concerned about national regulations, and associated costs, that may not be effective for their particular situation.”

Burger encouraged dairy farmers to check their regional council rules, to ensure they still meet local regulations which were additional to national rules.

Current rules and consent requirements will also remain for the current 2024 winter season but be removed for the 2025 season.

DairyNZ’s chief executive Campbell Parker said dairy farmers had already made significant improvements with their wintering practices in the last decade.

“Particularly around things like wintering, farm practises have improved dramatically,” he told The Country’s Rowena Duncum.

“We know that farmers care about doing the right thing and having a clear plan for winter.

“So removing any of those regulatory burdens and encouraging best practice, in our opinion, is a good thing.”

DairyNZ has a range of winter grazing resources to help farmers plan and manage their animals and environment over winter.

Listen below:

Farm plans are a valuable tool to improve water quality outcomes.

Parker said there were over 8000 farm plans completed across the sector.

DairyNZ had been advocating for the government to make sure that existing plans were also recognised, he said.

“If you’ve got a Fonterra Tiaki plan, for example, that should be recognised and you don’t need another plan.

“So - how do we reduce that duplication and continue the good work that farmers are doing.”

DairyNZ’s R&D development

Meanwhile, DairyNZ has been putting a lot of work into research and development, especially around waterway health.

“Science is at the core of what we do,” Parker said.

“We’ve always invested heavily in the R&D space, and we will continue to do so.”

DairyNZ had been working on a “strategy rethink and refocus” since Parker became chief executive in October and healthy waterways were “really important,” he said.

This, along with DairyNZ’s plantain programme and Low N Systems research programme, were examples of the tools farmers could “take back to their business,” through DairyNZ.

Parker said the research and development work the science team doing was vital.

“[Without it] sometimes the farmers wouldn’t have the tools that they need to continue to meet those obligations around both the environment [and] farming profitably.”

Also in today’s interview: Parker talked about DairyNZ’s proud sponsorship of the Sustainability and Stewardship Award at the Ballance Farm Environment Awards.