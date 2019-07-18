Content brought to you by Fonterra.

Fonterra is "totally committed" to a low carbon future and supports the Government's Zero Carbon Bill says Mike Cronin.

Fonterra's Managing Director of Co-operative Affairs told The Country Early Edition's Jamie Mackay:

"We know that our farmers are some of the most, if not the most emissions efficient producers anywhere in the world, but we also know that half of our greenhouse gases come from the Ag sector so I think everyone accepts there's a need for change here".

Cronin admitted the Government's greenhouse gas reduction targets of 24 per cent to 47 per cent by 2050 were "very ambitious", but this highlighted how important the review process was.

"Those reviews [should] ensure that any targets are science-based ... it's in nobody's interest if our farms or our dairy industry isn't profitable. So it's got to be done in a sensible way".

One obvious way of reducing emissions is to have fewer cows, but Cronin preferred to look at research to find "more tools" to maintain the value and sustainability of Fonterra's products.

Also in today's interview: Cronin talks about how Fonterra will power its plants since it has announced its new coal targets.