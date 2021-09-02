Livestock report: Safe sales start up in Level 3

Photo / File

Content brought to you by PGG Wrightson.

The Country's Jamie Mackay is joined by PGG Wrightson's National Genetics Manager, Callum Stewart, to talk about New Zealand's livestock market.

Mackay reckoned Fielding might be the nation's capital for farming, especially since they had the biggest sale yards in the country.

Stewart agreed, and confirmed there was a sale on tomorrow, which would take place within current Government Covid-19 protocols.

Tomorrow's livestock sale would adhere to strict social distancing rules, compulsory face masks, and essential people only, Stewart said.

Mackay asked about the process for the upcoming semen sale being hosted on Bidr at 7pm on September 7.

The online platform had allowed PGG Wrightson to reach commercial clients for a reasonable cost, and it was something that they hadn't done in New Zealand before, Stewart said.

Listen below:

Pre Covid-19 and Bidr, semen sales took place privately with clients, so the technology had allowed PGg Wrightson to grow this area of the market, Stewart said.

Bidr had become a great success, however Stewart was doubtful it would replace the face to face interactions of a sale yard.