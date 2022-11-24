Fonterra bringing fun and innovation to Fieldays

Fonterra will focus on innovation, sustainability and science at Fieldays. Photo / Damian Alexander/Likeminds Agency / Supplied by Fonterra

Content brought to you by Fonterra

This year at Fieldays, Fonterra will be focusing on innovation, sustainability, science - and a bit of fun.

Fieldays is the Southern Hemisphere’s largest agricultural event and is taking place at Mystery Creek from Wednesday to Saturday next week.

It was great to be back at the event after delays and disruption due to Covid-19, Andrea Perez, General Manager of Brand Experience at Fonterra said.

“It’s been a while, so we’re super excited to be heading back to Fieldays,” Perez told The Country Sport Breakfast’s, Brian Kelly.

Fonterra had “an excellent site” lined up for visitors, with a focus on sustainability and innovation, Perez said.

But that didn’t mean it was all serious business.

“We’ve created a lot of fun activities for people to come and have a look at around those themes.”

One exciting edition on display at the co-op’s Fieldays site is Milk-E – Fonterra’s brand-new electric milk tanker.

“I think a lot of people will enjoy seeing [Milk-E]. It’s pretty impressive to look at and have a turn sitting in it and seeing all the new technology.”

However, there was something Perez was looking forward to seeing even more – daily science shows.

“These are going to be run by a group of scientists from the Fonterra Research and Development Centre.

“These guys are hugely active in the communities, going out to local schools and teaching kids about how fun science can be.”

These scientists experiment using Fonterra products, such as milk and cream – with a little liquid nitrogen and “other secret ingredients” to keep things interesting, Perez said.

“They whip up amazing things for kids and parents to see what a cool product milk is and to learn about all the great things you can do with it using science.”

Listen below:

Naturally, Fonterra’s site will also cater for farmers, with a dedicated space which they can access with their Farm Source card.

“We love catching up with our farmers,” Perez said.

“We’re going to be serving some delicious barista coffee and some snacks using all of our delicious products.”

There were also various trade stands where farmers could find out more about the co-op’s products and the markets they’re sent to, Perez said.

“Our farmers love to know what we do with their milk and where it goes around the world, so I think they’re going to be pretty impressed.

“It’s a good chance for them to catch up, have a chat, and then learn about what we’re doing as a business.”