Farmstrong ambassadors Paul Walker (left) and Sam Whitelock. Photo / Farmstrong
Monthly on The Country, Jamie Mackay catches up with a Farmstrong farmer, someone who is doing the right thing when it comes to looking after the top paddock. Today, he speaks with Pongakawa dairy farmer, Paul Walker, who shares his thoughts on getting through “the winter slog”.
Paul Walker farms 300 cows on 110 hectares in Pongakawa, just south of Te Puke, in the Bay of Plenty.
Pongakawa can get very wet in winter and is also at sea level, which poses some big challenges. In the last calendar year, Pongakawa doubled its annual rainfall.
With his farm only 4km from the Te Puke golf course, Walker is a fan of getting off-farm.