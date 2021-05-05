DairyNZ webinars will help farmers address long-term challenges

Photo / File

Content brought to you by DairyNZ.

DairyNZ has a wide range of research underway to support farmers on a number of fronts, particularly looking at how to address long-term challenges.

One way to keep farmers informed about how to tackle these challenges was through dairy sector research webinars.

In May, all farmers nationwide will be able to join two interactive webinars, showcasing economic insights and scientific solutions from the 2021 Farmers' Forum.

"We do cover a lot, from animals, to feed, to workplaces," DairyNZ principal scientist Dr Jenny Jago told The Country Sport Breakfast's Brian Kelly.

However, this time the Science in Action webinar would focus on a smaller number of topics, Jago said.

"One of those is going to be pastoral genomics ... how we speed up genetic gain in our forage space."

The webinar will also feature a scientist discussing how to produce less methane - even though Kiwi farmers were already "doing quite well in that area", Jago said.

"There are some more options and technologies on the horizon and we're really looking to see how we can fit them into our farming systems – that's pretty exciting research."

While it was great to have this kind of research available, it wouldn't work without practical applications.

Therefore DairyNZ was "going to have a bit of a tour around New Zealand," at the webinar, to look at regional research, Jago said.

"We really try and make sure that the work we're doing is relevant to farmers wherever they are farming."

Plantain will also be up for discussion, especially around how it has transitioned from scientific study to use on-farm.

"[We're] working with farmers in the Tararua area and looking at how they can adopt that technology," Jago said.

The webinars were a great way for farmers to keep up to date with research developments to help them with challenges facing the industry, today and in the future, Jago said.

"Farmers overall are doing really well in a number of areas, particularly when it comes to performance of animals and being very low emissions producers – but globally our competitors are making improvements so we've got to keep heading in that direction as well."

DairyNZ hoped its scientific research would help farmers' businesses remain financially successful, while also meeting environmental and workplace commitments, Jago said.

"Some of the big challenges that [we want] our science to help us with include making sure that our businesses stay profitable while we meet the commitments that we have to the environment, building resilience into our farming systems - as climate and the wider operating environment changes - and then also creating great work places, because we really want to be able to track that next generation of farmers."

More about DairyNZ webinars

Webinar 1: Thursday May 6, 7-8pm

NZ dairy competing on the global stage

New Zealand is the most efficient milk producer in the world but to sustain this we need to learn from our competitors and leading farmers. How can we develop and refine our systems to maintain competitiveness and performance?

Webinar 2: Thursday May 13, 7-8pm

Science in Action - DairyNZ research to help farmers be globally competitive, locally responsible and resilient to regional challenges

Join a discussion with DairyNZ's science team about the latest science-based solutions to farming challenges.

Farmers who wish to attend can register for the webinars at DairyNZ/farmersforum.

Alternatively, they can call 0800 4 DairyNZ (0800 4 324 7969).