DairyNZ Farmers' Forum on next week

Content brought to you by DairyNZ.

DairyNZ's Farmers' Forum 2021 is coming up next week on Thursday April 29, with events being held in Hamilton and Southland simultaneously.

This year's forum will focus on providing insights into future change and practical solutions to help sustain success on-farm.

There will also be webinars taking place in May.

Farmers will not only be able to learn about the latest developments on and off-farm in New Zealand, but also some key global trends that are affecting the dairy industry, DairyNZ principal economist Dr Graeme Doole said.

"[I will be] discussing the global picture and how we're tracking on the world stage," he told The Country Sport Breakfast's Miles Davis.

A representative from Fonterra and a senior leader from DairyNZ will join Doole in his session at the forum.

Fonterra's speaker will discuss the dairy demands of global consumers, while DairyNZ's speaker will focus on the needs of the New Zealand public, Doole said.

There would be a big turn out at both forums, but "there was still room" for more, Doole said.

The events were free for levy paying farmers and their farm teams, and Doole encouraged them to come along.

"We are expecting strong attendance like previous years. However, we still highly recommend people come along, because we'll be covering a lot of things that are useful and also interesting - especially if people have been on the farm a lot recently."

Also in today's interview: Doole talked about global trends in dairy, including the increasingly competitive Irish market and "mega dairy systems" in the USA. He also discussed how the quality of New Zealand milk stacked up globally.

DairyNZ Farmers' Forum 2021

Farmers are encouraged to register now for the Invercargill event.

For more information and to register, visit dairynz.co.nz/farmersforum.

Farmers' Forum Southland

Invercargill's Ascot Park Hotel, Thursday, April 29.

Farmers' Forum Hamilton

Claudelands Event Centre, Thursday, April 29.

Farmers' Forum nationwide webinars

Webinar one – 7-8pm Thursday, May 6.

DairyNZ's economics team shares insights into the competitiveness of New Zealand's dairy sector against key international competitors.

Webinar two – 7-8pm Thursday, May 13.

Join DairyNZ's science team for a discussion on the latest science-based solutions to farming challenges.