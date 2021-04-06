DairyNZ labour survey: 'We're really glad farmers spoke out'

Photo / File

Content brought to you by DairyNZ.

A recent survey by DairyNZ and Federated Farmers provided interesting insights into staff labour, DairyNZ people team leader Jane Muir.

The survey was conducted last month and drew nearly 1150 responses in just six days, Muir said.

"This shows just how top of mind this issue is for farmers," she told The Country Sport Breakfast's Brian Kelly.

Results showed 49 per cent of respondents were currently short-staffed and 24 per cent had been unable to fill a gap on their team for more than six months, which Muir found "really worrying."

"Not surprisingly, 58 per cent of those farmers who are struggling to find enough capable staff...said their stress levels had increased."

Although the survey unearthed challenging results, it also "confirmed what we already knew," Muir said.

"We're really glad that farmers spoke out."

"87 per cent of farmers had made improvements to employment conditions, and salaries and wages were at the top of that improvement lists."

This was an important development, as there were benefits to retaining existing farm staff, Muir said.

However, the survey also had positive outcomes, which Muir was happy to report.

"One of the best business strategies is to retain your staff. They've got existing skills and knowledge of farming - and in particular your farm."

People were the biggest asset of any farming business, Muir said.

"So putting effort into keeping your staff happy, focused and productive delivers direct results."

The survey showed 60 per cent of respondents who made improvements to working conditions found it easier to retain staff, Muir said.

"I think there's a real good lesson there."

There were a number of ways farmers could improve their business to retain staff, and DairyNZ had listened to employees on this subject, Muir said.

"They constantly tell us - get the basics right, wages, salaries...hours of work, making sure it's a healthy and safe place to be."

Once the basics were in place, employers could focus on other aspects of management, Muir said.

These included communication and creating clear expectations, plus being genuine and understanding.

Other positives were providing growth and opportunities, making a career path with employees, being aware of balance in people's lives and appreciating staff.

If that seemed like a lot of information, Muir had a simpler piece of advice.

"Be a good boss. Be a really good boss and have an awesome workplace."

"People find it hard to leave good bosses and great workplaces."