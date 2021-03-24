DairyNZ Farmers' Forum 2021 coming up

Photo / File

Content brought to you by DairyNZ.

There will be "plenty of opportunity" this year at DairyNZ's Farmers' Forum, Amanda Woodbridge says.

Woodbridge, who is DairyNZ's GM Marketing, Communication and Engagement, spoke to The Country Sport Breakfast's Brian Kelly about the event.

"We hold this event every year and it's always a really big one on our calendar for our farmers," Woodbridge said.

This year's forum won't be limited to one venue. There will be an event held at Hamilton and Southland on Thursday April 29, and also webinars taking place in May.

Farmers' Forum 2021 will focus on providing insights into future change and practical solutions to help sustain success on-farm, Woodbridge said.

"The theme of this year is sustaining our success. We've talked about this before but New Zealand dairy farmers are the most efficient milk producers in the world - we're damn good - and it's really important that we help our farmers to continue to look for solutions so they retain that great position."

Listen below:

There will be "a whole range of stuff" going on at the events, Woodbridge said.

Farmers will be able to learn about the latest developments on and off-farm, some key global trends that are affecting dairy and also some practical farming solutions, Woodbridge said.

Keynote speakers will include leading New Zealand economist Cameron Bagrie, and nanotechnologist, best-selling author and television presenter Dr Michelle Dickinson (aka "Nanogirl").

DairyNZ welcomed registrations for all farm team members, and had something on offer for everyone in the team. Farmers can register their interest on the DairyNZ website.

It was important for farmers to register their interest, Woodbridge said.

"We really do want farmers to register, just so that we know how many are coming to the event in Hamilton, but we've also got a session in Invercargill and we've got some online sessions in May - so you can register for all of them on our website."

The events are free for DairyNZ farmers, Woodbridge said.

"Don't miss out is our key message. Come along and get involved and be really inspired."