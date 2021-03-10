DairyNZ: Dairy Environment Leaders to meet at the capital

Dairy Environment Leaders chair Melissa Slattery. Photo / Supplied

Rising to meet environmental challenges and supporting each other through change will top the agenda when Dairy Environment Leaders meet in Wellington for their annual forum on March 16-17.

Dairy Environment Leaders are a group of dedicated farmers from across the country, who work with other farmers, their communities and decision-makers to drive positive change.

The forum was timely, as the sector responded to climate change and water quality regulations, and farmers were supported with profitable and sustainable practices, Dairy Environment Leaders chair Melissa Slattery said.

The forum's theme this year is Manaakitanga – supporting through change.

"Dairy farming has changed over the years and will continue to evolve to meet the expectations of our communities and consumers. There will be huge challenges – but there are also huge opportunities," Slattery said.

"We all want the same things: clean water, low emissions and a strong economy. We can't solve the challenges ahead in isolation and all New Zealanders need to make changes."

Slattery said most farmers were open to change, but they wanted confidence that what was being asked was fair and practical, and assurance that if they invested, the goalposts wouldn't shift.

Farmers also needed support to succeed – and that included significant Government investment in research and development and rural broadband, Slattery said.

Speakers at this year's forum include Climate Change Commission chair Dr Rodd Carr who will give the keynote address, Climate Change Minister James Shaw and speakers from other sectors.

"It's important we hear from other sectors to highlight we aren't alone and to learn from their approach. All New Zealanders will need to make changes to address climate change and dairy farmers are committed to playing their part," Slattery said.

"We will also meet with a number of MPs in Parliament to discuss the sector and where we see the greatest opportunities for change."

The Dairy Environment Leaders come from across New Zealand and bring diverse backgrounds and experience, Slattery said.

"Dairy Environment Leaders build on the great work dairy farmers are doing throughout the country to reduce dairy's environmental footprint, while maintaining profitable farm businesses."

There would also be a discussion about the support Dairy Environment Leaders could give to other farmers regionally, to build on the work on their farms and in regional environmental initiatives, Slattery said.

"Farmers supporting farmers has always been a key part of the dairy farming culture."

About the Dairy Environment Leaders

• The Dairy Environment Leaders group (DEL) was formed by DairyNZ in 2013 to empower leadership and help farmers support other farmers making change to reduce environmental footprint.

• The vision of the DEL programme is to foster kaitiakitanga – stewardship for the future.

• There are now more than 300 DELs throughout the country.

• About 40 DELs are expected to attend this year's forum.

• The DELs provide a voice at regional and national level including with government, sector groups and other sector leaders.

• DELs are active in their communities at grassroots level, on boards and local committees.

• The DELs demonstrate excellent environmental practice on their own farms, including protecting and enhancing waterways, riparian planting and reducing emissions.