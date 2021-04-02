From brows to cows: Beauty therapist makes switch to dairy farming

Tyla Ireland. Photo / Supplied

Waikato woman and aspiring beauty therapist Tyla Ireland has found her true calling as a dairy farmer.

After finishing high school, Ireland pursued a career in beauty therapy, becoming a qualified therapist two years ago.

She was excited to turn her passion into what she thought would be a lifelong career.

"At school I enjoyed having my nails done and doing my makeup, but what really sparked my interest was the opportunity to make others more confident in their appearance," she said.

Ireland was excited to start her first beauty therapy job, but found there weren't many opportunities for new graduates.

As she was brought up on a farm, Ireland decided to look at calf rearing opportunities as a short-term option.

"I was lucky to be approached for a full-time position on farm," she said.

Tyla Ireland works as a herd manager on a 490-cow dairy farm in Otorohonga. Photo / Supplied

Ireland knew what it meant to work on farm, but she never realised it would be her career calling too.

Two years on, Ireland is working as a herd manager on a 490-cow dairy farm in Otorohonga, while also studying at Primary ITO to upskill and gain more knowledge in dairy farming.

"Working on farm is such a great lifestyle. I never get tired of driving through the paddocks and seeing the cows and nature, especially in springtime with new calves running around."

Ireland's hard work paid off when she won DairyNZ's Good Boss competition late last year.

She said having a good boss made a big difference to her career change, as it helped her settle into the new job and lifestyle.

"Getting up early every morning isn't always easy, but when you are in a great work environment you don't even consider snoozing that 4.30am alarm, you are just excited to go and work with your team."