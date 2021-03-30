Waikato Dairy Industry Award winners announced

2021 Waikato Dairy Industry Award winners Ruth Connolly (left), Deb and Reuben Connolly and Christopher Gerad Vila. Photo / Supplied

Reuben and Deb Connolly are the winners of the Share Farmer of the Year category at the Waikato Dairy Industry Awards.

The announcement was made at the annual awards dinner held at Claudelands Event Centre on Sunday evening.

The other big winners were Christopher Gerard Vila, who became the 2021 Waikato Dairy Manager of the Year, and Ruth Connolly, the 2021 Waikato Dairy Trainee of the Year.

2021 Waikato Share Farmer of the Year - Reuben and Deb Connolly

2021 Waikato Dairy Industry Awards - Share Farmer of the Year, Deb and Reuben Connolly. Photo / Supplied

The Connollys have been 50/50 sharemilkers and 20 per cent equity partners for the past four seasons with John and Fiona Worsnop on Woolly Farm Ltd . The Otorohanga property is 110ha, and runs 280 cows.

The Connollys won $16,167 in prizes and four merit awards.

Reuben's childhood was spent on a sheep and beef farm in Otorohanga and he spent six years working as a block manager in the drystock industry after leaving school.

Deb grew up on a dairy farm in Ohaupo and holds a Bachelor of Teaching (ECCE) from Waikato University.

In 2013, they were given the opportunity to go 50/50 sharemilking for the Worsnops.

Sharemilking with little prior dairy knowledge was a huge challenge for the Connolys.

They overcome this through seeking advice from other farmers, DairyNZ discussion groups and industry professionals.

Another challenge was two very low pay-out years, Reuben said.

"Short-term we drastically cut our FWEs and long-term we changed our business strategy and diversified our income streams."

The Connollys said they loved farming because of the family lifestyle. The couple have four young daughters, who all enjoyed helping mum and dad on farm. They wanted the children to love and respect the farm as much as they did.

Reuben and Deb believed the strengths of their business was in their strong team, which consisted of two employees.

Diversification was another strength for the Connollys. On example was their runoff, which gave them multiple income streams and helped spread and reduce financial risks.

The couple achieved a breeding goal when a bull calf was purchased from them for a cross bred proving team from a self-nominated dam and cow family.

"Being grade-free for 5 out of 7 seasons is a big success, and we're especially proud of the gold grade-free for the last three seasons."

Future farming goals for Reuben and Deb included farm ownership. They would love to see the dairy farming and drystock industries unified.

"We've experienced both sides. There are many pressures facing all farming sectors and we believe we all need to stand together united."

Te Awamutu 50/50 Sharemilkers Denise Knop and Daniel Bradbury were runners-up in the Share Farmer category, winning $6000 in prizes and two merit awards.

Rhudi and Hillary Redelinghuys placed third in the Share Farmer category. The couple are contract milking on the Trinity Lands Limited 163ha Lichfield farm, milking 643 cows. They won $3,800 and two merit awards.

2021 Waikato Dairy Manager of the Year - Christopher Gerard Vila

2021 Waikato Dairy Industry Awards - Dairy Manager of the Year, Christopher Gerard Vila. Photo / Supplied

Dairy Manager of the Year Christopher Gerard walked away with $8,200 in prizes and two merit awards.

Vila grew up in the Philippines, where he was a veterinarian, specialising in dogs and cats.

Now Vila is Farm Manager on the JA BE Turnwald Family Trust 103.8ha farm, milking 341 cows in Ohaupo.

"I've spent the last 13 years in the New Zealand dairy industry learning and accumulating knowledge," Vila said.

He said his reason for getting in to farming was that it provided an exciting and engaging career, with no bias or discrimination to someone's background.

"The doors of opportunity in dairy farming are open to all. I'd like to set an example to other migrants that one should always challenge and improve yourself and there are no limits in the dairy industry."

Vila was proud to be the first farm manager outside the Turnwald family. He was also pleased with his success in beating almost all the farm production, mortality, SCC and empty rates.

"I've also achieved Fonterra's Gold Award for Milk Quality, which is four consecutive years of having grade-free seasons."

Taupiri Farm Manager Aidan Drake was runner-up in the Dairy Manager category, winning $3,900 in prizes and three merit awards. He works on Jason Rybeck's 205ha, 620-cow property.

Farm Manager Sam Guise placed third and won $2,100 in prizes and one merit award. He was runner-up in the same category last year. Sam works on Keven and Gillian Monks 240ha, 865-cow farm at Cambridge.

2021 Waikato Dairy Trainee of the Year

2021 Waikato Dairy Industry Awards - Dairy Trainee of the Year, Ruth Connolly. Photo / Supplied

Waikato Dairy Trainee of the Year Ruth Connolly said she entered the Awards to challenge herself.

Ruth is farm assistant on the Rukuhia Holdings Ltd 259.6ha property at Ohaupo, milking 800 cows. She won $6,700 in prizes and three merit awards.

A fourth generation dairy farmer, Connolly said "it's ingrained in my heart".

"Farming is a job that teaches you many personal attributes – hard work, dedication, respect for others and the environment, empathy, selflessness, patience and gratefulness," she said.

Connolly saw herself as an advocate for regenerative farming as well as positive dairy farming.

She said one of her biggest successes to date was a 59 per cent conception rate in the bulling cows she picked for AI

Connolly wanted to be a herd-owning sharemilker within three years, along with having her herd BW in the top 10 per cent - and a daughter proven bull in the LIC team.

"Ultimately, I will one day own a farm too," she said.

Runner-up in the Dairy Trainee category was Annie Gill who won $2,750 in prizes.

Currently Annie is Farm Assistant for Alan Rogers on his 195ha, 600-cow Otorohanga property.

Third place in the Dairy Trainee category went to 2IC Sean Hayes, winning $1,500 in prizes. He works for Share Farmer third placegetters Rhudi and Hillary Redelinghuys on the Trinity Lands 163.5ha, 650-cow Lichfield farm.

The Waikato Dairy Industry Awards winners field day will be held on April 19, 2021 at 10.30am at 117 Mangamahoe Road, RD3, Otorohanga where Waikato Share Farmers of the Year, Reuben and Deb Connolly sharemilk and are 20 per cent equity partners.

Also presenting at the field day will be the region's Dairy Manager of the Year, Christopher Gerard Vila and Dairy Trainee of the Year, Ruth Connolly.

The New Zealand Dairy Industry Awards are supported by national sponsors DairyNZ, DeLaval, Ecolab, Federated Farmers, Fonterra, Honda, LIC, Meridian, Ravensdown and Westpac along with industry partner DairyNZ.

Further details on the winners and the field day can be found at www.dairyindustryawards.co.nz.

Share Farmer Merit Awards

• DairyNZ Human Resources Award – Hillary and Rhudi Redelinghuys

• Ecolab Farm Dairy Hygiene Award – Reuben and Deb Connolly

• Federated Farmers Leadership Award – Denise Knop and Daniel Bradbury

• Honda Farm Safety, Health & Biosecurity Award – Hillary and Rhudi Redelinghuys

• LIC Recording and Productivity Award – Reuben and Deb Connolly

• Meridian Farm Environment Award – Denise Knop and Daniel Bradbury

• Ravensdown Pasture Performance Award – Reuben and Deb Connolly

• Westpac Business Performance Award – Reuben and Deb Connolly

Dairy Manager Merit Awards

• I.S Dam Lining Ltd Most Promising Entrant Award – Bevan Rowe

• Piako Tractors Encouragement Award – Jon Paul Jackson

• BakerTilly Staples Rodway Waikato Employee Engagement Award – Aidan Drake

• Blackman Spargo Rural Law Leadership Award – Christopher Gerard Vila

• ADM Feed Management Award – Aidan Drake

• DeLaval Livestock Management Award – Sam Guise

• Fonterra Dairy Management Award – Aidan Drake

• MyMilk Power Play Award – Arsh Bhardwaj

• Westpac Personal Planning & Financial Management Award – Christopher Gerard Vila

Dairy Trainee Merit Awards

• Trinity Lands Ltd Most Promising Entrant Award – Adrian Beattie

• FarmRight Farming Knowledge Award – Ruth Connolly

• Bluegrass Contracting Community & Industry Involvement Award – Ruth Connolly

• Waikato Farmers Trust Communication & Engagement Award – Erica Gash

• DairyNZ Practical Skills Award – Ruth Connolly