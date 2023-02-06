File photo / Christine Cornege

Fonterra’s new Group Director of Farm Source may not be a dairy farmer but her family has a deep connection to the land in New Zealand - and abroad.

Both of Anne Douglas’ grandfathers were dairy farmers and she also had relatives in Northern Ireland, still farming to this day, she told The Country Sport Breakfast’s, Brian Kelly.

“I’ve actually still got relatives in Northern Ireland who are farming on the piece of land that my family purchased back in the 1600s.”

She also brought a background in “industrial organisational psychology” to her new role.

“That is fundamentally about how people and workplaces come together to reach their full potential,” she explained.

Douglas has had a diverse career, including HR, marketing and commercial roles in New Zealand and in Australia.

She also runs her own consultancy agency.

However, a career highlight has been her long association with Fonterra.

“I had the great privilege, early in my consulting days, of working on the formation of Fonterra and eight years ago, was able to join the co-op.”

Her recent involvement with the Farm Source leadership team focused on marketing and digital innovation.

She said it was “an immense privilege” to now lead this team.

As the farmer-facing part of the co-op, Farm Source works together with farmers to help ensure their businesses are successful.

“We’ve got a network of about 60-odd stores around the country, and we also provide industry-leading tools and services at a really tailored individual farm level.”

Since becoming Group Director in December, Douglas focused on travelling the country to meet with as many farmers as she could.

“One of the key priorities for me is getting out and connecting and engaging with our farmers and people right across our industry.

“That’s important to me because I really want to spend time listening and understanding where we’re at today and how we get ready for tomorrow.”

Recent flooding and wild weather were top of mind for many North Island farmers at the moment, she said.

Douglas was pleased to hear stories of farmers helping other farmers, and whole communities pulling together.

“Our Farm Source teams have been playing a big part in that too, and they’ll continue to be out there supporting our farmers and rural communities who I think are going to feel the impact of that weather for quite some time.”

Also in today’s interview: Douglas talked about how Farm Source was helping farmers tackle other challenges such as rising on-farm costs, compliance and mental health issues.