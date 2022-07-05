Snapchat users can track the location of other users, including home addresses. Photo / Getty

Users of popular social media app Snapchat have been warned of a "creepy" update.

It allows people on Snapchat to locate users down to their street address, and even reveals how long it would take to get there.

The "Snap Map" update has sparked privacy and safety concerns among parents and experts.

In March last year, a 16-year-old girl was sexually assaulted in Brighton after gatecrashers using the maps feature tracked down a party.

Cyber security expert Jordan Foster has warned parents about the impact such information could have.

The update can be disabled by selecting "Ghost Mode" in the application settings.

Snapchat this week launched "Snapchat+" – a subscription service that will allow subscribers to view other users' locations and to rewatch videos for up to 24 hours after they've been posted.

But a spokesperson for Snapchat previously told the Daily Mail the company was addressing privacy concerns.

"Location sharing via the Snap Map is off by default, and Snapchatters who do decide to share their location will only be able to see and be seen by mutual friends," a spokesperson said.

"We have zero tolerance for any sort of bullying or harassment and ask that Snapchatters report abuse or any other safety concerns in the app."